'What We Leave Behind' offers intimate look at family

There is a sincere humbleness found within Iliana Sosa’s feature documentary, “What We Leave Behind.”

The film explores the final trips made by Sosa’s 89-year-old grandfather, Julián, from El Paso, Texas, to the home he is building in rural Durango, Mexico. The story uncovers the rationality behind his life choices, examines who he was as a man and does not shy away from the rough lifestyle he lived.

What is expertly captured through the lens is key to the story of Julián. And how Sosa uses the camera is profound.

Along with cinematographers Judy Phu and Monica Wise, Sosa visually tells a story that allows us to be intrigued by Julián’s environment, and also invites us to peek at the events outside of the frame. It is as if Sosa wants us to see her grandfather’s soul during the final phase of his life.

Throughout Sosa’s recording of Julián, forgotten memories unfold with gorgeous shots of sunrises. The theme of being devoted to family is perfectly paired with the harsh landscape of rural Mexico.

The film’s point is set in Sosa’s opening lines, when she asks, “Grandpa, how come you only ever stay a few days?” Sosa asks for more time, but the elder retorts that he still has things to do.

Though Julián struggles with stomach and back pain, he builds a house for his family fully aware that he may not see it completed by the time of his death.

Yet, without fail, he gets up every day, has a crispy egg, and orchestrates his last project with either a shovel or a pointed finger. Sosa’s construction documentary demonstrates more than the last efforts of Julián in a daily pursuit.

It’s a visual poem of life and a personal examination of how legacy is passed down.

C. Neil Davenport is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.