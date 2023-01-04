Winston-Salem native Angus MacLachlan’s ‘A Little Prayer’ film to premiere at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Filmmaker, screenwriter and playwright Angus MacLachlan’s new movie “A Little Prayer,” filmed and set in his native Winston-Salem, has been chosen to premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The film festival, organized by the Sundance Institute, will be held Jan. 19-29 in person in Utah and online. Since 1985, hundreds of films introduced at the festival have gained critical recognition and reached worldwide audiences.

“A Little Prayer” will open Jan. 23 and will have five screenings throughout the festival.

“It’s about a man who tries to protect his daughter-in-law when he finds out his son is having an affair,” MacLachlan said of his film.

His inspiration for the project came from a lot of places, he said, but he realized something in retrospect.

“I started it when my daughter was 16, and she’s now 21,” MacLachlan said. “The film is really about parenting adult children and how you still want to protect them and tell them what to do, and you can’t. That’s a big theme in it.”

The film also delves into marriage and family, secrets, choices and veterans.

“Both the father and the son are veterans,” MacLachlan said.

MacLachlan wrote and directed the film. He also co-produced it with Lauren Vilchik, assistant dean of graduate studies for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts School of Filmmaking, and Max A. Butler.

“It’s thrilling to work in our own backyard and community to make a film that resonates with people,” Vilchik said in a news release. “It’s about the trials and tribulations of family, what defines parenting, and what that looks like when we’re faced with challenging decisions.”

The film’s cast is led by David Strathairn, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his leading role performance in “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

The project also stars several alumni of the School of Drama at UNCSA – Celia Weston, Anna Camp and Steve Coutler. In addition, former and current students filled crew positions while the film was shot in Winston-Salem over 19 days in June.

MacLachlan, who is also an UNCSA alumnus, said Weston and Coulter have been in three of his films, and Camp has been in two of them.

Other cast members in “A Little Prayer” include Jane Levy, Will Pullen and Dascha Polanco.

Local connections

There are scenes in “A Little Prayer” that feature several local places and landmarks – the Konnoak Hills neighborhood, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Old Salem Museums & Gardens and Piedmont Sheet Metal Co. Inc.

The fictional family in the film live in the Konnoak Hills neighborhood and run a sheet metal factory.

“A Little Prayer” is MacLachlan’s third film chosen for the world-renowned Sundance Film Festival, including the 1992 cult short film “Tater Tomater,” which he wrote, and the 2005 culture-clash comedy “Junebug,” starring Weston, that was based on his screenplay, set in North Carolina and shot in the Piedmont Triad.

“As a visual arts and drama school graduate of UNCSA it was wonderful to have numerous alumni and current students both in front of and behind the camera,” said MacLachlan said in a news release. “It’s important for me to touch upon the variety of issues changing the modern South and the limits of patriarchal influence while showcasing successful films here in my home state.”

MacLachlan made his directorial debut with his 2014 film “Goodbye to All That,” also filmed in Winston-Salem, with UNCSA alumni cast and crew.

Vilchik is a film producer and production attorney, specializing in independent film finance, as well as production. In 1998, she started her own company, Tonic Films LLC, based in Los Angeles, and has produced 10 feature films, including the 2003 venerated horror hit “Cabin Fever,” purchased by Lionsgate. She recently co-founded the Film Partnership of North Carolina and is a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Film.

Drama

While “A Little Prayer” is a drama, MacLachlan said there’s a lot of humor in the film.

“The humor comes from the strong characters that I think, hopefully, anybody will understand,” he said. “Particularly, if you live in Winston-Salem or the South, you’ll go, ‘Oh, yeah. I know that person.’”

He said making a film is always a challenge “because you don’t have enough money, and you don’t have enough time.”

“We had to raise the money for this and had tremendous and wonderful support from both individuals and families and organizations here in Winston that helped make this movie possible,” he said.

While making “A Little Prayer,” the crew and cast had to follow strict COVID-19 regulations, which made things challenging in terms of where filming was taking place. The filmmakers also had to test people for COVID-19 and hope they didn’t get sick.

“We did have some people who got it (COVID-19), but, fortunately, it didn’t shut down our shoots,” MacLachlan said.