With no new Marvel movies for months, why not revisit the best in the 'universe'?

It has been 15 months since the last entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and it could be much longer for the next.

So here's a list of some of the best to quell your MCU hankering.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014): A sense of fun has not always been evident in Marvel movies, but it's all over my favorite, powered by the wide-eyed charisma of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, the I-get-no-respect Rodney Dangerfield of heroes. It's the loosest MCU movie, the funniest and arguably the one that is least concerned with how it fits with the others.

"Iron Man" (2008): Robert Downey Jr. is genuinely cool as the title character, giving the no-contest best performance in any of these movies. Glib, sly and brainy, his Tony Stark is a millionaire jerk whom Downey makes endearing.

"Black Panther" (2018): We don't even know yet how many movie careers were launched or given a boost by director Ryan Coogler's swift, empowerment adventure. Letitia Wright and Winston Duke have snagged big parts as a result of it and Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o have moved into different realms.