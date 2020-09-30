With no new Marvel movies for months, why not revisit the best in the 'universe'?

It has been 15 months since the last entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and it could be much longer for the next.
So here's a list of some of the best to quell your MCU hankering.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014): A sense of fun has not always been evident in Marvel movies, but it's all over my favorite, powered by the wide-eyed charisma of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, the I-get-no-respect Rodney Dangerfield of heroes. It's the loosest MCU movie, the funniest and arguably the one that is least concerned with how it fits with the others.
"Iron Man" (2008): Robert Downey Jr. is genuinely cool as the title character, giving the no-contest best performance in any of these movies. Glib, sly and brainy, his Tony Stark is a millionaire jerk whom Downey makes endearing.
"Black Panther" (2018): We don't even know yet how many movie careers were launched or given a boost by director Ryan Coogler's swift, empowerment adventure. Letitia Wright and Winston Duke have snagged big parts as a result of it and Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o have moved into different realms.
"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017): Taika Waititi, an Oscar winner for writing "Jojo Rabbit," is one of the best things to happen to the MCU. Waititi didn't worry much about the previous movies in the "Thor" series, choosing to turn the third one into a speedy, funny romp. And the hits keep coming; Waititi is writing and directing the next "Thor," too.
"Ant-Man" (2015): The "Ant-Man" films show how Paul Rudd can exponentially improve an already sharp story. He's wry and winning as the title character, whose superpower (getting tiny) is sort of embarrassing. But the most delightful person in the movie is screw-up sidekick Michael Pena.
"Captain America: Civil War" (2017): The "Captain America" entries feel unique because of the Norman Rockwellesque quality of Chris Evans' character, but he's balanced here by Downey's ironic sensibility and by the addition of a brand-new Spider-Man: Tom Holland. Whom Iron Man insists on calling "Underoos."
"Captain Marvel" (2019): Accidental superhero (Brie Larson) spends most of the movie discovering who she is and in what ways she is powerful. It succeeds by exploring something few caped-crusader movies care about: its protagonist's humanity.
