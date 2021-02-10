Woman finds salvation from wilderness in Robin Wright's simple but resonant 'Land'

Edee, who doesn’t want to live, has put herself in a situation where it’s a struggle to survive, by design. If she freezes to death or dies of starvation (easy to do, in this cabin), she can fulfill the promise she kept to her sister (Kim Dickens). Edee’s trauma and loss are palpable, haunting her consciousness, but she’s not able to speak it aloud. It’s the solitude and silence she craves.

On this land, it’s a challenge to survive alone, which Edee learns the hard way. She accepts some guidance from a local man, Miguel (Demián Bichir), who teaches her to trap and hunt. Miguel is hurting too, and his quiet companionship and steady wisdom is exactly what Edee needs as he never probes beyond her emotional limits.

The film itself is quiet too, with Wright’s expressions and gestures speaking volumes about her emotional state. She’s often shot simply, in quiet repose, or performing all-consuming physical labor, set against the breathtaking vistas of this place, set to the music of cellist Ben Sollee and string trio Time For Three. The views are nature-made, but Bobby Bukowski’s cinematography captures them, and Wright within them, beautifully.