Writer of film premiering at RiverRun International Film Festival has strong ties to Winston-Salem.

Lamarque was 10 when he started his filmmaking career in Cape Town, South Africa. He has a master’s degree in film from the University of British Columbia in Canada. His movies garnered praise and awards with screenings in Toronto and Leo awards for directing the art house short film “Once Upon a Time On a Beach.” He now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and is developing and writing television and film projects.

Pritz-Bennett, 36, said he got the idea for “The Desiring” back in 2011. Although he always wanted it to be a feature film, he and Lamarque initially created a short film — “The Heartless” — in 2013 that they used in their pitch to investors for money for the feature film version.

“It was almost like a calling card to see our style and see what we were up to,” he said.

Since that time, “The Desiring” has gone through numerous rewrites.

“I moved over to Edinburgh and I was working here, and he (Lamarque) is in L.A. at the moment, and he was working, so it was in post-production on and off for so long,” Pritz-Bennett said. “Every time we revisited it, we would have new inspirations and change a lot of things.”

Pritz-Bennett said the COVID-19 pandemic gave them the chance to finish it the past year.