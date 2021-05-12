Writer of film premiering at RiverRun International Film Festival has strong ties to Winston-Salem.

“Cool” is the word Graham Pritz-Bennett uses when he talks about “The Desiring” being screened in his hometown of Winston-Salem at the RiverRun International Film Festival.
He is the writer, producer and cinematographer for the film. Although the world premiere, in-person screening was on the SECCA lawn May 11, people can still view the film virtually May 13 and 14.
“I hate that I can’t see the world premiere of my film in person, be present at RiverRun, and of course, see my family,” said Graham Pritz-Bennett, who is in the United Kingdom.
“The Desiring,” which was filmed in Winston-Salem in November 2016, is his first feature film.
“I wanted to bring it home,” he said. “It was such a cool experience to have it filmed in Winston and also screened at RiverRun. I was so thrilled when they got back and accepted my submission.”
Born and raised in Winston-Salem, Pritz-Bennett graduated from high school at Forsyth Country Day School. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from N.C. State University in 2007 and a master’s degree in arts and theology from Regent College, in Vancouver, Canada, in 2011.
His parents are Janice Bennett and Graham Bennett, the president of Quality Oil Co., based in Winston-Salem.
Pritz-Bennett moved back to Winston-Salem from 2014-16.
In the fall of 2016, he moved to Edinburgh, Scotland, where he is a producer director for production company Heehaw, and his wife, Nomi Pritz-Bennett, is getting a PhD in theology at the University of Edinburgh. The couple have two children.
Pritz-Bennett was the creative producer and lead editor on a 10-part documentary series and created Arbutus Productions in North Carolina.
He was also a teaching artist for the “Just Us” program of Authoring Action based in Winston-Salem, where he guided teens going through the juvenile justice system to create original short films.
Filmmaking
While he was in Vancouver, Canada, Pritz-Bennett also worked at Regent College for a while.
“That’s where I started filming and filmmaking,” Pritz-Bennett said.
In 2011, he met Byron Lamarque, who is the director and editor of “The Desiring,” and apprenticed under him.
“We would do short films and music videos and commercials, so I came upon filmmaking kind of like do-it-yourself and started working on sets and what not,” Pritz-Bennett said.
He said Lamarque liked his writing style, and they worked well on sets together.
Lamarque was 10 when he started his filmmaking career in Cape Town, South Africa. He has a master’s degree in film from the University of British Columbia in Canada. His movies garnered praise and awards with screenings in Toronto and Leo awards for directing the art house short film “Once Upon a Time On a Beach.” He now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and is developing and writing television and film projects.
Pritz-Bennett, 36, said he got the idea for “The Desiring” back in 2011. Although he always wanted it to be a feature film, he and Lamarque initially created a short film — “The Heartless” — in 2013 that they used in their pitch to investors for money for the feature film version.
“It was almost like a calling card to see our style and see what we were up to,” he said.
Since that time, “The Desiring” has gone through numerous rewrites.
“I moved over to Edinburgh and I was working here, and he (Lamarque) is in L.A. at the moment, and he was working, so it was in post-production on and off for so long,” Pritz-Bennett said. “Every time we revisited it, we would have new inspirations and change a lot of things.”
Pritz-Bennett said the COVID-19 pandemic gave them the chance to finish it the past year.
He said that the film was influenced by a lot of Southern Gothic authors such as Flannery O’Connor.
“This story kind of lends itself to that and the Southern landscape, so I wanted to rewrite it for the South and specifically Winston,” he said.
The movie
The cast of “The Desiring” includes Joseph Gray (Richard), Suzanne Lenz (Claire), Don Dipetta (Eric), Randy Spence (John) and Treas Ross (young Richard), most of whom are North Carolina local talent.
This film follows Richard, a typical Southern American man, who works hard and loves his wife, Claire. But, when he discovers her with another man, instead of feeling betrayed, Richard finds himself increasingly intrigued by the affair. Along the way, he wrestles with the resentment he harbors toward his father.
“He is in this confused state of longing and desire that brings him deeper down this rabbit hole of desire and confusion, what love is and what sexual desire is,” Pritz-Bennett said.
He said Richard can’t see his wife as a real person, and he can’t get beyond the physical to a deeper understanding of love.
In “The Desiring,” John, Richard’s father, says these words to the young Richard: “Desire is the only thing that separates us from the animals.”
“This human condition of always longing is bittersweet,” Pritz-Bennett added. “On the one hand, this never-ending desire prohibits us to be truly satisfied but on the other hand, allows us to dive deeper into the unknown and gives us an opportunity to experience things we can’t quite control or explain like love, beauty and goodness.”
His hope is that “The Desiring” generates more questions than it answers.
“This spark for more searching and more magic,” Pritz-Bennett said. “I’d like for people to see this film and say, ‘Maybe there is more than meets the eye with my own life and with my own relationships.’”
