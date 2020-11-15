Museums face calls to better represent people of color

Educator and writer Gretchen Jennings, who has worked in museums and museum education for more than 30 years, said administrators have largely evaded systemic overhauls.

"Museums have not changed much structurally," Jennings said. "They're not seeing themselves as part of the problem."

Autry said many museums still embrace the narrative that they are apolitical or represent a neutral perspective. When proposing programming on racial justice, she said, she has often encountered challenges from white colleagues saying her plans were too political.

In trying to do better recently, museums have made missteps. For instance, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's director, Max Hollein, apologized to Black artist Glenn Ligon this summer after using his art without permission in a letter addressing the museum's response to protests of racial injustice. The apology followed an Instagram post by Ligon in which he wrote, "could y'all just stop... Or ask me first?"

Ariana Curtis, curator of Latinx studies at the National Museum of African American History & Culture, said her experience has been different from that of many curators who work in white spaces. Curtis started her career at the Anacostia Community Museum, which opened in 1967 as part of the Black museum movement.

"These museums that came out of the Black museum movement came out of the experience that museums excluded us, and the way for us to center our perspectives is to build our own spaces," she said.