Music Carolina SummerFest will host Jazz Classique

MUSIC AND DANCE: Music Carolina SummerFest will host An Evening of Dance, Music & Art at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The event will feature Christina Soriano, dancer-choreographer; Janice Lancaster, dancer-choreographer; Monet Beatty, dancer-choreographer; Matt Kendrick, bass; Tom Caufield, guitar; and Larry Weng, piano. Audience members will move to three locations at SECCA for performances. Chairs will be available throughout. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org. The mission of Music Carolina is to enhance the cultural environment of the Winston-Salem community and the region through exciting and innovative chamber music, jazz and multi-disciplinary programs. For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.