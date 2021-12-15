2021 holiday gift guide for music lovers

Several of the songs didn’t make the album, but are worth hearing (“Nowhere To Go,” written by Harrison and Bob Dylan, is particularly interesting) and some different approaches to familiar songs (“I Dig Love,” for one). The fifth disc features 17 studio alternate takes and outtakes. There are some gems here — such as “What Is Life” and an extended take of “Hear Me Lord.”

Together, these five-discs provide a comprehensive look at “All Things Must Pass” — the best solo album by any Beatle. If “All Things Must Pass” found Harrison sharing a measure of inner and spiritual peace, Lennon’s solo debut was a catharsis, a howl from an artist releasing inner demons following his time doing primal scream therapy.

“John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band” was never an easy listen, and there’s plenty of anger and disillusionment here (as well as some stubborn determination on songs like “Hold On” and “Love”), as the stark backing of the Plastic Ono Band (namely Klaus Voorman and Ringo Starr) matches the thorny emotions of the lyrics.