2022 Salem Bach Festival announces its 6th season concert lineup

Salem Bach Festival’s sixth annual season will present a series of three concerts Sept. 23-25 in Winston-Salem.

This year’s theme is “Family Reunion.” The season lineup will feature the music of J.S. Bach and his family, including an audience participation concert. The concerts will be performed by leading instrumentalists and vocalists from the region who specialize in Baroque music. All concerts are free to the public and are about one hour in duration.

The festival is a collaboration between Home Moravian Church’s Music@Home series and Augsburg Lutheran Church.

The season schedule:

7 p.m. Sept. 23: “Vespers,” featuring elements of a traditional Friday night Vespers service at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. J.S. Bach cantata “Was Gott tut, dass ist wohlgetan” BWV 99 (What God does is well done). Works by Johann Michael Bach, Johann Walther, Dietrich Buxtehude and Heinrich Schütz.

3 p.m. Sept. 24: “Bach Chorale Sing,” at Gray Auditorium, Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston Salem. The audience will join the Salem Bach Festival musicians in singing Bach chorales by J.S. Bach, Johann Michael Bach, Johann Christoph Bach and CPE Bach between selections. Sheet music will be provided.

3 p.m. Sept. 25: “Gottdienst,” at Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston Salem. Music will be performed in a setting inspired by a traditional Bach service. J.S. Bach cantata BWV 42 “Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats” (On the evening of the same sabbath), Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach Sinfonie in E Major and Johann Christoph Bach Es ist nun auf mit meinem Leben (It’s over with my life now).

For more information, visit salembachfestival.com.