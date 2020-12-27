All hail Dolly Parton: These two new books offer insight into the icon

Here is the most astounding thing about those two songs, though, and a testament to Parton’s songwriting genius. She writes, “It’s possible that 'Jolene' and 'I Will Always Love You' were written on the same day. When we were going through all my old tapes to put my songs on hard drives, we found that 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Jolene' were on the same cassette tape, back-to-back. I don’t know; I might have written Jolene later that night. When you write so much, you lose track of time, and I wrote so much back then.”

* * * *

Author Sarah Smarsh brings a triple perspective to her book, "She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs." Smarsh is a journalist and scholar of economic inequality; her first book, "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth," was a finalist for the National Book Award. Like Parton, she grew up poor, in rural settings. And she is a flat-out Dolly fan.