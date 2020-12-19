Arts briefs: Free exhibit at Artworks Gallery

Art show
Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will have an all-member exhibit called "HeArt Works 2020" through Dec. 27.
Everyone has dealt with heart-rending issues this year. In this show, viewers will see a number of ways in which the artist members are showing their HeArts and the art created during months of lockdown. Painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and more will be available to the visitors just in time for the holidays.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Lovefeast event
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem will offer all you need for a Lovefeast service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at Old Salem.
Enter Salem Square at Main and Academy streets and drive around the square to pick up buns, candles, odes and powdered coffee mix.
Pastors and Dieners will greet guests while band music plays. A pre-recorded Lovefeast service will air at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at www.homemoravian.org/christmaseve. A children's service will be at 2:30 p.m.
Call 336-722-6171 or visit www.homemoravian.org.
Holiday events
Arts groups will present concert, dance programs, art exhibits and more — some virtual, some not.
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
Through Dec. 27: Denton FarmPark's 12th annual Christmas on the Farm drive-thru experience. Nativity scenes, dancing elves, patriotic scenes, lighted farm equipment and steam train. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 29; Dec. 4-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 18-23; Dec. 26 and 27. $20 per car, truck or minivan at dentonfarmpark.com/Christmas-on-the-farm or at the gate. dentonfarmpark.com.
Through Dec. 31: Holidays at Reynolda featuring an Antique Glass Ornament Display on loan from the North Carolina Museum of Art. About 400 figural glass ornaments including Santas, fruits, candies and animals. $18 admission for the exhibit and the museum. reynoldahouse.org.
6–11 p.m. through Jan. 1: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The entrance is off U.S. 158, not Idols Road. $15 for family vehicles (cars, vans and trucks); $35 for commercial (vans, limos and mini buses); and $100 for motorcoaches and buses. Discounts nights are $5 for family, $15 for commercial and $65 for motorcoaches and buses Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24. tinyurl.com/lt2nfv6.
Through Jan. 3: Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Holiday light show. Concessions for sale. Santa onsite Fridays and Saturdays. Live music by Greensboro Opera from 5:45-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Masks required. Admission is $24 for adults, $16 for seniors and children ages 3 to 13, and free for children 2 and younger at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
Through Jan. 31: Piedmont Winterfest features an outdoor ice rink and ice slide roller coaster. At 123 W. Lewis St. in the Southend. Cleaned between skate sessions. Masks required. Admission and skate rental: $12 per person for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Schedule and tickets at piedmontwinterfest.com.
2 p.m. Dec. 20: High Point Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $25-$35 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20: Greensboro Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” A video of the performance will be shown as a drive-in event in Greensboro Coliseum parking lot. $60 per vehicle.
5-9 p.m. Dec. 26: Christmas By Candlelight at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Costumed interpreters from Kernersville Little Theatre will greet guests before they begin self-guided tours through all 22 holiday decorated rooms, featuring interactive Christmas carols. By appointment only. Masks required. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. 336-996-7922 or kornersfolly.org.
