Arts briefs: Free exhibit at Artworks Gallery

Art show

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will have an all-member exhibit called "HeArt Works 2020" through Dec. 27.

Everyone has dealt with heart-rending issues this year. In this show, viewers will see a number of ways in which the artist members are showing their HeArts and the art created during months of lockdown. Painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and more will be available to the visitors just in time for the holidays.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.

Lovefeast event

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem will offer all you need for a Lovefeast service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at Old Salem.

Enter Salem Square at Main and Academy streets and drive around the square to pick up buns, candles, odes and powdered coffee mix.