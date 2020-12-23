Arts briefs: "HeArt Works 2020" exhibit runs through Dec. 27

'HeArt Works' show

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will have an all-member exhibit called "HeArt Works 2020" through Dec. 27.

Everyone has dealt with heart-rending issues this year. In this show, viewers will see a number of ways in which the artist members are showing their HeArts and the art created during months of lockdown. Painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and more will be available to the visitors just in time for the holidays.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.

Watercolors

The Artery Gallery at 1711 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, is hosting an exhibition of all-new watercolors by award-winning local watercolorist Alexis Lavine, through Jan. 23.

The exhibition, "Seeing Eye to Eye," will include recent watercolors in a variety of subjects in Lavine's luminous, colorful style.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.