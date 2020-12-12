Arts briefs: The bo-stevens release new EP

New EP released
The bo-stevens, a rockabilly, honky tonk band from Winston-Salem, have released a new recording called "After Closing Time."
The six-song EP features the rowdy "After Closing Time," the swining "Girls of the Old North State" and the ballad "Meek as a Lamb," as well as three live recordings — "Happy Faces," "Honky Tonk Saturday Night" and "Lukewarm Beers and Cold Cold Tears."
Band members are Jeff Shu on pedal steel, mandolin and backing vocals; Richard Boyd on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Stephen Melaga on drums; Todd Eric Verts on lead guitar; Billie Feather on bass; and Brian Hicks on bass.
The EP is available for $5.94 on iTunes, Amazon and CDbaby.com, and is streaming on Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and other music sites.
Virtual play
Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present a virtual production of "Almost Maine" through Dec. 18.
One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
Tickets are $15 at yadkinarts.org or at Yadkin Cultural Center box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Willingham Theatre, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. One ticket provides a streaming link, which will be sent to ticket buyers and will be good through midnight Dec. 18.
Holiday events
Arts groups will present concert, dance programs, art exhibits and more — some virtual, some not.
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
5 p.m. Dec. 13: Christmas at Bethabara: An Online Event at facebook.com/bethabarapark or on YouTube at tinyurl.com/yadmg79j. Singing, decorating, bake and a holiday ode, featuing music by Bethabara Moravian Church.
7 p.m. Dec. 13: “Two Winter Tales,” two virtual children’s plays. The production features 17 local actors ages 7 to 12. The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes," is about Snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second one, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits. Both plays are appropriate for all ages. The show runs about 25 minutes. Tickets are $8 at 336-335-6426 or creativegreensboro.com.
7-9 p.m. Dec. 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22: Theatre Alliance of Winston-Salem presents “Winter Wonder Wander” in the parking lot of new Theatre Alliance location, 650 W. Sixth St. $5 per person or other donation at the entrance. Masks required. No reservations required. 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15: Salem Band Tuba Quartet and Salem Band Saxophone Quartet perform Christmas music at facebook.com/NewPhiladelphiaMoravianChurch/live. Free, but donations accepted. salemband.org
Dec. 17: UNC School of the Arts' production of "The Nutcracker" at uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker. New take on the traditional ballet, created for film by the schools of Dance, Design & Production, Filmmaking and Music. Free.
7 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m. Dec. 19: Gary Taylor Dance's virtual production of "The Nutcracker." $20. Ticket-buyers will receive a link to the performance. The show will be available on demand for 14 days after the performance. 336-887-3001, highpointtheatre.com or taylordance.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 18 through Dec. 25: N.C. Black Repertory Company presents “Nativity According to the Gospels, A Virtual Holiday Celebration.” $10 per household for the virtual performance. Once tickets are paid for, an email will be sent with a link to the performance. 336-723-2266 or www.ncblackrep.org
7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and streaming through Dec. 25: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway.” $12 per household for the virtual performance. Once tickets are paid for, an email will be sent with a link to the performance. 336-725-4001 or www.ltofws.org
7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Dec. 20: High Point Ballet's virtual production of "The Nutcracker." "Land of the Sweets," a shortened performance, will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 20. $20. Ticket-buyers will receive a link to the performance. The show will be available on demand for 14 days after the performance. 336-887-3001, highpointtheatre.com or highpointballet.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 18, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20: Greensboro Ballet presents a filmed version of their production of "The Nutcracker" at Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. $60 per vehicle at greensboroballet.org. Vehicles will be limited to 300 per showing. Greensboro Ballet will solicit canned and boxed food for charities. 336-333-7480, greensboroballet.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 19: The Dance Center of Greensboro's virtual production of "The Nutcracker" at YouTube.com, search for "Dance Center of Greensboro." Free. 336-271-8177, dancecentergso.com.
2 p.m. Dec. 19: High Point Ballet presents “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets,” a shorter performance for children, at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $20-$25 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 19: Hogmanay Celebration at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. This Scottish New Year’s Eve event will feature traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire with the sounds of a Celtic fiddle or Scottish bagpipes. Chat with a traditional flax spinner and a three-needle knitter. See traditional Highlander textiles and fashions. Costumes are welcome. Free. Reservations for timed entries required. Each time slot allows five households/group (with a maximum of six people). highpointnc.gov/694/Museum.
