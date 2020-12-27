Arts briefs

'HeArt Works' show

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will have an all-member exhibit called "HeArt Works 2020" through Dec. 27.

Everyone has dealt with heart-rending issues this year. In this show, viewers will see a number of ways in which the artist members are showing their HeArts and the art created during months of lockdown. Painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and more will be available to the visitors just in time for the holidays.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.

New music

The Demon Divas, a Wake Forest University all female a cappella group, based in Winston-Salem, has released its latest album, “A December to Remember.”

The holiday album is available for download and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

The selection of songs on “A December to Remember” were selected by Lauren Carlson, the music director of the Demon Divas, to evoke feelings of nostalgia, happiness and hope.