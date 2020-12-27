Arts briefs

'HeArt Works' show
Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will have an all-member exhibit called "HeArt Works 2020" through Dec. 27.
Everyone has dealt with heart-rending issues this year. In this show, viewers will see a number of ways in which the artist members are showing their HeArts and the art created during months of lockdown. Painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and more will be available to the visitors just in time for the holidays.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Visit Artworks-Gallery.org.
New music
The Demon Divas, a Wake Forest University all female a cappella group, based in Winston-Salem, has released its latest album, “A December to Remember.”
The holiday album is available for download and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
The selection of songs on “A December to Remember” were selected by Lauren Carlson, the music director of the Demon Divas, to evoke feelings of nostalgia, happiness and hope.
"A December To Remember" is a collection of holiday classics including an upbeat rendition of “Santa Baby,” a modern take on “Mary, Did You Know?” and a whimsical version of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
Watercolors
The Artery Gallery at 1711 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, is hosting an exhibition of all-new watercolors by award-winning local watercolorist Alexis Lavine, through Jan. 23.
The exhibition, "Seeing Eye to Eye," will include recent watercolors in a variety of subjects in Lavine's luminous, colorful style.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
If you'd rather see the exhibit from home, go to alexislavineartist.wixsite.com/mysite-alexis-lavine.
Watch the opening reception at facebook.com/ArteryGalleryGreensboro to learn more about Lavine's creative process.
Visit arterygallery.com or alexislavineartist.com.
Winter Show
GreenHill gallery, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro, presents its 41st annual “Winter Show,” featuring artwork of N.C. artists through Feb. 7.
The exhibition includes paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or by appointment.
Call 336-333-7460 or go to greenhillnc.org. A catalog of the show is available on the website. For inquiries about sales, call 336-937-3051 or email edie.carpenter@greenhillnc.org.
For more information or to see COVID safety protocols, go to greenhillnc.org.
Needle Print show
"Piers" by Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be on display through Jan. 4 in Welborn Gallery at Yadkin County Arts Council at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The exhibit will focus on the patterns and spatial complexity of the undergirding of buildings, bridges, docks and dams through her self-coined medium she calls “Needle Print."
Needle Print is a form of fabric collage in which cloth is affixed by machine stitch to paper or other rigid backing. Cary created and has been exhibiting in this medium since 2013.
Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests should wear masks and remain socially distanced.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Holiday events
Arts groups will present concert, dance programs, art exhibits and more — some virtual, some not.
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
Through Dec. 27: Denton FarmPark's 12th annual Christmas on the Farm drive-thru experience. Nativity scenes, dancing elves, patriotic scenes, lighted farm equipment and steam train. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 29; Dec. 4-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 18-23; Dec. 26 and 27. $20 per car, truck or minivan at dentonfarmpark.com/Christmas-on-the-farm or at the gate. dentonfarmpark.com.
Through Dec. 31: Holidays at Reynolda featuring an Antique Glass Ornament Display on loan from the North Carolina Museum of Art. About 400 figural glass ornaments including Santas, fruits, candies and animals. $18 admission for the exhibit and the museum. reynoldahouse.org.
6–11 p.m. through Jan. 1: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The entrance is off U.S. 158, not Idols Road. $15 for family vehicles (cars, vans and trucks); $35 for commercial (vans, limos and mini buses); and $100 for motorcoaches and buses. Discounts nights are $5 for family, $15 for commercial and $65 for motorcoaches and buses Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24. tinyurl.com/lt2nfv6.
Through Jan. 3: Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Holiday light show. Concessions for sale. Santa onsite Fridays and Saturdays. Live music by Greensboro Opera from 5:45-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Masks required. Admission is $24 for adults, $16 for seniors and children ages 3 to 13, and free for children 2 and younger at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
Through Jan. 31: Piedmont Winterfest features an outdoor ice rink and ice slide roller coaster. At 123 W. Lewis St. in the Southend. Cleaned between skate sessions. Masks required. Admission and skate rental: $12 per person for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Schedule and tickets at piedmontwinterfest.com.