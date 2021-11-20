Arts council plans tribute concert for pianist and educator Pamela Howland after her death

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a premiere tribute concert honoring the life and legacy of pianist and friend, the late Pamela Howland on Nov. 30 at Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem.

A light reception sponsored by Take the Lead North Carolina is planned for before the concert.

The concert will feature Howland’s arrangements of traditional Christmas carols in the style of Beethoven, as well as selections of her favorite chamber music, with musicians Barbara Lister-Sink, Evan Richey, Jacqui Carrasco, Stan Breckenridge, John Salmon, Yong Im Federle and dear friends, Rosemary Harris and Jaroslaw Cholodecki.

Howland earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, and her doctorate of musical arts in piano performance and literature from the Eastman School of Music.

After moving to Winston-Salem in June 1986, she held positions in the music departments at Wake Forest University, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and the UNCSA Community Music School. She was a natural and gifted teacher and public speaker.

In honor of Howland’s many contributions to our community, Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has launched the Pamela Howland Independent Artist Fund. The fundraising goal for this premiere concert is $10,000. Funds raised will support independent artists in our area as they pursue their passions and share their talents.

