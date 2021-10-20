At 85, Buddy Guy is still working to keep the blues alive at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

But I look around, and yesterday is gone. Wonder where yesterday went. It’s really me and Bobby Rush as the only senior citizens playing. So whatever I can do with my days, I’m still trying to keep the blues alive, man. It’s not easy when you’re by yourself.

Somebody was interviewing me a few months ago and said, “I need to talk to somebody who knew you from way back when to get some information on you.” I said, “Well you need to go to the graveyard, then, ’cause everybody older than me is gone.”

You picked up a guitar very young. When did you think it could be something you’d make a career out of?

My dad gave this guy a couple of dollars and bought me a guitar with two strings on it. I must have been about 15 or 16. It wasn’t no future in it. I just wanted to do something that you couldn’t find nobody else doing. When you found a guitar player back in those days, they were sticking out like a sore thumb.