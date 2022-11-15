 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avett Brothers, Maren Morris to headline MerleFest 2023

The Avett Brothers, who frequently acknowledge their debt to Doc Watson, will be among the headliners at MerleFest 2023, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The initial lineup will also include Maren Morris, a country star and member of The Highwomen; the Black Opry Revue; and longtime staples Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Peter Rowan. Others acts are expected to be announced in the months leading up to the four-day festival, which will be April 27-30 at Wilkes Community College.

The festival will mark its 35th anniversary and honor the 100th anniversary of Watson's birth.

Watson was a legendary flatpicking guitarist from Deep Gap who started the festival to honor his late son, Merle.

A folk rock band from North Carolina, the Avett Brothers have played the four-day festival several times over the years, last headlining in 2019.

Festival tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, visit merlefest.org/purchase.

