Bahamas and Dawes, Better Than Ezra and Crensaw Pentecostal to headline live music at Gears & Guitars

Gears & Guitars will return to Winston-Salem Sept. 9-11 with free live music, along with cycling for competitors and amateurs.

“Last year, we operated the event ticketed still in COVID times,” said Ray Boden, chief operating officer and event director of Gears & Guitars. “Now, this is a great way to return to normalcy. I’m very happy to be able to do this for free. I think it’s a nice thing to do as a gift back to the city and to try to get people back out again.”

Boden said that Lidl, a grocery store chain and sponsor of Gears & Guitars, is helping Winston-Salem Cycling offer free admission to the concerts. This will be the first time that the Gears & Guitars’ Saturday night concert will be free.

“I think music is a universal uniter,” Boden said. “All of us relate to music. Regardless of the genre, we all love it. I think it’s a universal language.”

Winston-Salem Cycling, which puts on Gears & Guitars, now in its ninth year, has always offered the cycling and music together. But this year, the organization is trying to create a combined event.

“They kind of ran separately, but we’re trying to get it all together under one umbrella,” Boden said. “It will make it easier for us and certainly less confusing for the public.”

Michelle Soyars, marketing director for Winston-Salem Cycling, said that all events are now on one website at winstonsalemcycling.com.

“We’ve rolled everything together this year into just Gears & Guitars,” Soyars said.

The entertainment

On Sept. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Fourth Street area in downtown Winston-Salem, American rock band Dawes, which just released its eighth album, “Misadventures of Doomscroller,” will headline the entertainment, along with Bahamas and local band Crenshaw Pentecostal. The stage will be on Marshall Street.

Dawes and Bahamas are on a national tour together as a co-headlining tour, Boden said. “We’ve wanted to have Dawes for a few years, and we’re lucky enough to be able to catch Dawes and Bahamas. They are both great bands and have a history of releasing some great music that people love.”

Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter will be the location for the Sept. 10 and 11 events.

For the big concert on Sept. 10, which will start at 6 p.m., Tonic and Cowboy Mouth will open the show, and Better than Ezra will return as a past popular headliner.

“All three of those bands have played here at Gears & Guitars, and they are all fan favorites,” Boden said.

He said Gears & Guitars had hoped to do this show with these three groups for its fifth anniversary year, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We expect a great night,” Boden said.

On Sept. 11, local bands Killing Gophers, Repeat Offender, Deluge and headliner Crenshaw Pentecostal will hit the stage.

Dusty Redmon, a guitarist from Winston-Salem, put together Crenshaw Pentecostal in 2016 as a band for country singer Tiffany Ashton.

“By 2017, we decided to split off and do our own thing — a little more rock ’n’ roll, and we can be our own bosses,” Redmon said.

The other band members are Brian Norris, drummer; Zach Tilley, singer and guitar player; Jared Church, bassist; and Drew Ely, keyboardist.

Redmon describes the band’s genre of music as alternative Americana.

“It’s just rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “We listen to a lot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. We throw in a few covers every once and a while, but we’re an original band.

He said the band tends to release singles every few months.

Crenshaw Pentecostal’s first release was a self-titled EP in 2018. In 2019, the band dropped “Bad Heart.”

“Once we released ‘Bad Heart,’ we started figuring out who we were,” Redmon said.

During the pandemic, the band recorded several singles on its own — “Picture Show,” “Just Like We Did,” “Run” and “This Old House.”

Crenshaw Pentecostal recently opened for Bon Jovi and Gin Blossoms.

Cycling and more

The Sept. 9 activities will also include Streets of Fire, presented by Flow Automotive, featuring drag race-style bicycle street sprints down Fourth Street all evening.

“It will be groups of, like, five or six racers at a time going as fast as they can down Fourth Street,” Soyars said.

On Sept. 10, Amateur criterium racing will be from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., followed by professional criterium racing from 4 to 8:15 p.m. Food trucks will be available from noon to 11 p.m.

Sept. 11 will be more of a community cycling day of celebration, featuring Fondo rides that are open to anyone, also presented by Flow Automotive. This year’s Fondos include road distances — 42 and 65 miles — and for the first time, “greenway/gravel” options — at 7 and 15 miles. Community fitness classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. Sunday afternoon activities will include a bike rodeo for children and a family bike parade. Food trucks will be on location from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gears & Guitars is expected to have 10,000 people over the weekend. Last year, there were about 6,500 attendees when the organizer put on a reduced event because of COVID-19.

“In prior years, we’ve had about 7,500, but we think with the all the music being free this year that we’ll really exceed what we’ve done in the past,” Soyars said.

Boden invited folks to come out all three days of the cycling and music festival.

“You can watch world-class athletes race for free,” he said. “You can watch great bands play for free.”