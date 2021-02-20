Band Dropping Plates includes two Winston-Salem natives

“I had texted a picture of the list to my mom because she was very curious about what the band names were,” Fain said. “She liked Dropping Plates because it sounded like Talking Heads.”

All members in the band have birthdays within about a week of each other in June — two of them have the same birthday.

They named one of the songs on their debut album “Highway Cake” because they bought Huntley a cake on his birthday, but Burrows and Britt forgot they had left it on top of the car they were riding in along a Winston-Salem highway.

“It fell out on the highway and we picked it up and took it back and everybody was none the wiser,” Burrows said. “Then we told them it was on the highway.”

Huntley said he just kept eating the cake.

“It was a little crunchy from sand on the highway,” he said.

The band and its music

Dropping Plates was becoming well known for its live performances before the pandemic.

The TApp Room is one of the venues where they have performed in Boone.