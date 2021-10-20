Bell Biv DeVoe, DJ Kool to perform during WSSU Homecoming week

National recording artists BBD, also known as Bell Biv DeVoe, along with the Legendary DJ Kool, will headline the Ramily Reunion Yard Fest Concert during Winston-Salem State University 2021 Homecoming activities.
In addition, the special guest deejay will be BBD’s and New Edition’s very own DJ Shakim.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 on the WSSU intramural practice field, lower campus, adjacent to the C.E. Gaines Center, following WSSU’s home game with Livingstone College at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. The concert will close out a week of WSSU Homecoming events that started Oct. 17.
“Tickets sales are doing very well, and people are very excited. ... This is definitely a treat for our alumni and our community,” said Kimberly Reese, executive director of university and donor events at WSSU.
New Edition group members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe from Boston, Mass., formed BBD in 1989.
The threesome’s debut album in 1990 was titled “Poison,” the same name as their hit song “Poison.” They used the slogan, “Our music is mentally hip-hop, smoothed out on the R&B tip with a pop feel appeal to it.”
BBD went on to produce a number of albums. Other top songs by the group include “Do Me,” “Run,” “I Do Need You” and “When Will I See You Smile Again?”
Rahsul “Rock” Burney, the owner of R&R Productions, an event planner and promoter based in Greensboro, worked with WSSU to bring BBD, now on tour, to Winston-Salem.
“We tried to think of a group that could crossover into an in-between demographic between the young and the older alumni,” Burney said.
He said he stressed to BBD that WSSU wanted to do something special for its homecoming amid the pandemic.
“They (BBD) wanted to do something because it’s a HBCU,” Burney said.
DJ Kool, a DJ and rapper, produced several popular rap singles in the late 1980s. His singles include “I Got Dat Feelin’” and “Let Me Clear My Throat.”
Although WSSU’s Red & Black Affair concert on Oct. 21 at the Millennium Center, featuring rapper Young Nudy, is only open to WSSU students and recently sold out, the Ramily Reunion Yard Fest Concert is open to the public.
The Ramily Reunion Yard Fest Concert will be an outdoor event with social distancing seating pods, and all CDC protocols will be followed.
“We will require our COVID verification as a prerequisite for entry,” Reese said. “You can either have your vaccination card and/or a 72-hour negative PCR test.”
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drinks will be for sale. General admission tickets are $38.50. Pay-Per-View tickets are sold out.
“For the first time in the history of Winston-Salem State University, we are hosting an outdoor concert that will be held on our intramural practice field,” Reese said.
She said the concert’s name is significant because WSSU is welcoming back alumni and friends “since we were unable to celebrate homecoming for the first time ever last year during the height of the pandemic.”
She said university officials chose to do an outdoor concert to help people feel comfortable about coming back for homecoming and to use it as a special event after the homecoming football game.
We’ve never done a concert outside on our campus before,” Reese said. “We know it’s going to be a huge success.”
Homecoming is a special event for everyone at WSSU — alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the university. WSSU’s first recognized homecoming dates back to its 1936-37 school year.
“The planning process for homecoming actually started back in March as we were navigating through the pandemic and the constant changes that are happening with the pandemic and the delta variant,” Reese said. “We were looking to our leadership lead by Chancellor (Elwood) Robinson to make the best decision as to how we would present homecoming. We have had to pivot several times since March.”
Reese said some homecoming events will have a different look this year, and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.
“All indoor events are operating under 50% reduced capacity, and for those events, we are (also) offering livestreaming,” she said.
But she said, “We still want to be able to provide that feeling of you’re home as a family. ‘Ramily’ is from that word because we are connected in every way as it relates to our feelings about Winston-Salem State University.”
She said WSSU has a university events planning committee that consists of all its university events planners.
“We all have been creative this year in trying to create that excitement and feeling of ‘I’m so happy to be home and to fellowship safely.’”
Some events are missing from the WSSU 2021 Homecoming schedule.
In line with safety protocols, the Greasy Red Spoon Vendors’ Row, the Homecoming Community Stage and the popular community homecoming parade that typically started in downtown Winston-Salem have been canceled.
“We’re going to resume next year,” Reese said of the parade.
