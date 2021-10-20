Bell Biv DeVoe, DJ Kool to perform during WSSU Homecoming week

“For the first time in the history of Winston-Salem State University, we are hosting an outdoor concert that will be held on our intramural practice field,” Reese said.

She said the concert’s name is significant because WSSU is welcoming back alumni and friends “since we were unable to celebrate homecoming for the first time ever last year during the height of the pandemic.”

She said university officials chose to do an outdoor concert to help people feel comfortable about coming back for homecoming and to use it as a special event after the homecoming football game.

We’ve never done a concert outside on our campus before,” Reese said. “We know it’s going to be a huge success.”

Homecoming is a special event for everyone at WSSU — alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the university. WSSU’s first recognized homecoming dates back to its 1936-37 school year.