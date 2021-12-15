Billboard’s Holiday 100 over the past decade shows people stick to what they know and love

While the Billboard Hot 100 is known to highlight current music and a shift in styles and acts over time, the Holiday 100 is where songs decades old come back year after year in reassuring fashion.

The chart is only a decade old so it's fun to compare the first chart from Dec. 8, 2011, to the current chart. Billboard magazine in 2011 for the first time on its holiday chart included downloads, streaming and airplay from all monitored radio stations, not just those radio stations that played Christmas. (Note: Billboard online only provides the top 50 from the 2011 chart.)

Eight of the top 10 songs on both charts are identical.

Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” came out in October 2011 and was at No. 2 that December, fueled by the freshness of the song and Bieber’s popularity at the time. It reached No. 1 for a brief moment that Christmas and has now become part of the Christmas canon. It’s ranked at a respectable 34 this week.

The other song that dropped out of the top 10 was John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” an anti-war song from 1971 that has become a standard but isn’t quite as popular as it used to be. It opened the Billboard Holiday 100 at No. 9 (its peak position) and was at No. 33 this week.