Blue Ridge Music Center releases its summer concert schedule

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. July 9: Mike Mitchell Band and None of the Above

Mike Mitchell continues to carve out his own place in bluegrass. His latest single, “Calling Me,” spent five months on the Bluegrass Standard Video chart, and his most recent album, “Small Town,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard bluegrass chart.

None of the Above has played music in the triad area for more than 20 years. Working with traditional bluegrass instrumentation, the group weaves Americana and alternative country into their original material.

7 p.m. July 16: Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass

Bill and the Belles began as a project to explore the sounds between rural and urban music, between vaudeville and down-home roots, but they’re now established in the in-between. The group has a knack for saying sad things with a bit of an ironic smirk, pairing painful topics with a sense of release and relief.