Blue Ridge Music Center to host summer music series

Irish, folk and Americana band Scythian will kick off a summer of music at Blue Ridge Music Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The concert series will be in the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak at Milepost 213.

“We’re so excited and honored to be playing at the Blue Ridge Music Center at their amazing amphitheater right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains this year,” Scythian posted on the band’s website.

Scythian, a Washington, D.C.-based group, has grown to be a headliner at Celtic and bluegrass/Americana festivals. Frequent performers at MerleFest and Bristol Rhythm & Roots, the group is well-known by fans of these events. The Washington Post wrote that “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.” For more than 12 years, they have toured across the United States and in Europe, Canada and Australia.

Spencer Branch will open the show at 7 p.m. The group is the collaboration of siblings Martha and Kilby Spencer from Whitetop Mountain, Va., along with North Carolina native Kelley Breiding. Their music, a blend of original and traditional songs, draws from their mountain heritage, as well as traditional country and bluegrass. Their vocal harmonies and rousing fiddle tunes are a powerful combination.