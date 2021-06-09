Blue Ridge Music Center to present Hank, Pattie & The Current and Winston-Salem Symphony String Quartet

MUSICAL COLLABORATION: Hank, Pattie & The Current will join the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quartet for an evening of modern, American, acoustic and string music at 7 p.m. June 12 at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bluegrass musicians Hank Smith on banjo and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw on fiddle will join forces with Billie Feather on guitar and Stevie Martinez on bass in the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak. The Music Center asks that attendees maintain 6 feet distance between groups and wear masks in high-traffic areas. Those who have a fever, cough, aches and pains, loss of smell or taste, difficulty breathing or are sneezing and coughing are asked to stay at home. Tickets are $25 for adults at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or 866-308-2773, Ext. 212. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Parking is free. Visit blueridgemusiccenter.org.