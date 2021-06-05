Branford Marsalis, Steep Canyon Rangers and Igudesman & Joo to be part of the Winston-Salem Symphony’s 2021-22 season

The Winston-Salem Symphony is ready to welcome audiences back to the concert hall for live performances for its 2021-2022 season.

Timothy Redmond, the symphony’s music director, said the upcoming season will present a kaleidoscope of music in color that will include Brahms, Gershwin, Steep Canyon Rangers bluegrass band, superstar saxophonist Branford Marsalis and the return of “A Carolina Christmas,” featuring a big band holiday.

Also, the Winston-Salem Symphony will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022.

“We can’t wait to see you all in the concert halls beginning in September,” Redmond said. “It is hard to express how much we have missed performing live before you all. There is nothing like feeling the support and enthusiasm of our audiences. We think that Kaleidoscope is the perfect name for this season as we will be able to enjoy live music, in brilliant color, once again.”

Subscriptions go on sale June 15 and can be purchased online now at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145. Single tickets will go on sale Aug. 2. Dates and programs are subject to change.

Classics