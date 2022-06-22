MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Buckcherry will perform with Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts and Old Heavy Hands at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. June 24. Buckcherry is a rock band from Anaheim, Calif. The group is touring in support of its newest album, “Hellbound.” Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts is made up of N.C. musicians Clay Howard, Chad Huskey, Davidson Smith and Jack Getz. Greensboro band Old Heavy Hands plays a brand of heartfelt Southern rock. Band members are Justin Comer, Nate Hall, John Chester, Larry Wayne and David Self. Tickets are $25-$40 at etix.com. For more information, visit theramkat.com.
Buckcherry will perform with Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts and Old Heavy Hands at The Ramkat
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gears & Guitars made a double-whammy announcement today: a star-studded music lineup and the news that all the live music this year — Sept…
The making of singer-songwriter Becca Stevens’ new collaborative album with Grammy award-winning group Attacca Quartet was truly a family affair.
Hard to think of a better way for Paul McCartney to celebrate his 80th birthday than by singing "Glory Days" onstage with Bruce Springsteen.
Beyoncé released her new single and it's safe to say "Break My Soul" did its part to break the internet. Listen here.
DETROIT — Reflecting on a legendary career with Motown Records that included finding some of its most iconic talent and shaping its sound, Wil…
Winston-Salem native Kaniyah Dene Edmond aka Niyah Dene, a student at N.C. A&T, to release “Decisions” EP
Here's a look at the winners for Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards since the honor was introduced in 1984.
Tears For Fears, back with first new album in 18 years, extend a middle finger to music industry conformity
Expectations were high when Tears For Fears co-founders Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal got together in 2015 to record what would have been the once-chart-topping English music duo’s first new album since 2004’s “Everybody Loves a Happy Ending.”
From doo-wop to disco and rock to rap, here's a look at the songs of summer from the last 60-plus years.
Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.