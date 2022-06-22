MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Buckcherry will perform with Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts and Old Heavy Hands at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. June 24. Buckcherry is a rock band from Anaheim, Calif. The group is touring in support of its newest album, “Hellbound.” Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts is made up of N.C. musicians Clay Howard, Chad Huskey, Davidson Smith and Jack Getz. Greensboro band Old Heavy Hands plays a brand of heartfelt Southern rock. Band members are Justin Comer, Nate Hall, John Chester, Larry Wayne and David Self. Tickets are $25-$40 at etix.com. For more information, visit theramkat.com.