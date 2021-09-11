Bumped to the fall, MerleFest returns with safety protocols

“We want this to be a successful event, but we want it to be safe,” said Ted Hageman, the director of MerleFest said. “And the way for it to be successful is if we keep it safe.”

Back in August 2020, bumping the festival to the fall of 2021, then returning it to its usual April slot in 2022, seemed like a genius idea. Organizers reckoned that the country would have the COVID-19 pandemic under control thanks to a promising vaccine on the horizon.

The delta variant, coupled with a sluggish vaccination rate, only fanned the flames of the pandemic, and the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are now reaching January levels.

Organizers consulted with local and state health officials to figure out a way for 80,000 people from around the world to safely come to Wilkes County, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

“Then we started getting calls from artists,” Hageman said.

“There were cases of, ‘We’ve got to have this or we can’t come,’” Hageman said of artists demanding increased safety protocols. “Now, it’s the industry standard.”

The vaccination or negative test mandate was announced in August.