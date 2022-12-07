Camel City Jazz Orchestra brings back “Holiday Swing & Salsa” concerts in 2022

Camel City Jazz Orchestra’s popular holiday concerts last year have inspired a similar program for the 2022 holiday season.

Two “Holiday Swing & Salsa” concerts, which will feature jazz and Latin-themed holiday selections, will be Dec. 10 in McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem.

The band’s 10th annual holiday concert will feature audience favorites from a swinging holiday repertoire, plus authentic holiday selections from the Latin American salsa tradition.

The bilingual show will include vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Anthony Alverez and Latin percussionists Walter Romero Sr., Walter Romero Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez, performing selections from legends such as Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon.

“Those who attended last year’s show are still raving about it, so we are thrilled to welcome back our amazing guest musicians and vocalists for another swing and salsa show this year,” said Cameron MacManus, who is music director and arranger for the Camel City Jazz Orchestra holiday concerts. “Jazz and salsa are closely related art forms with strong traditions, and this program showcases some of the most iconic holiday music from both genres.”

There are some songs the band likes to do every year.

“A lot of them are arrangements written by band members,” said Matt Kosma, co-founder and artistic director of Camel City Jazz Orchestra. “Those are special to us ... For several years, I’ve been trying to move in that direction, where we only play arrangements written by band members or commissioned by the band from someone. That has pretty much replaced any commercial charts we do, except for Duke Ellington’s ‘The Nutcracker Suite.’”

In addition to the Ellington piece, repertoire highlights for the 2022 season will include original arrangements by band members of holiday favorites such as “The Christmas Song,” “Christmas is Coming” (from A Charlie Brown Christmas) and “Frosty the Snowman”; and holiday music from the salsa tradition that will include pieces popularized by Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Oscar D’León and Héctor Lavoe.

Salsa music

For eight holiday concerts, Camel City Jazz Orchestra has primarily done swing music.

Last year was the band’s first foray as an ensemble, playing music from the salsa repertoire after MacManus suggested it to Kosma.

“That was something I’ve been doing with other groups for quite a while — many musicians around North Carolina,” MacManus said.

He said he was happy with the way the 2021 holiday concerts turned out.

“As musicians, we all had a fantastic time playing the music,” he said.

Some concertgoers danced in the aisles.

“I love salsa music, and I hope we can make it a regular part of our holiday Christmas concert,” MacManus said. “I think it’s important for the band to stretch and reach for different things, so this is a really nice way to do that.”

The Latin songs include “El Ano Viejo,” “Aires de Navidad,” “Blanca Navidad,” “La Fiesta de Pilito,” “El Cuerito del Lechon,” “Joven Contra Viejo” and “Mapeye.”

“La Fiesta de Pilito” and “El Cuerito del Lechon” are new songs on the program.

“El Cuerito del Lechon” is a song that talks about who took my fried pork skins,” Gonzqui said.

She said it is a humorous song in which the singer tries to find the culprit. Perhaps one of the musicians?

“La Fiesta de Pilito” is about a huge party and talks about all the troubles people had last year and will probably increase for them in the new year, Gonzqui said.

“But Christmas is here, and it’s time to celebrate, to drink, to eat, to dance, to enjoy the people that we love,” she added.

Gonzqui, who was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, performed in the 2021 “Holiday Swing & Salsa” concerts. She is a seasoned Latin-fusion musician with roots in jazz, soul, blues and world music.

She has performed alongside regional acts including the UNCSA Jazz ensemble and ¡Tumbao! and performs at events such as the annual Fiesta Del Pueblo in North Carolina and “El Jam,” a nationally acclaimed music series based in Miami, Fla. Her latest work as a singer and songwriter include “In Black” and “Perdoname.”

Kosma said tickets for the two concerts are going fast.

“We started doing two performances four or five years ago because we sold out one performance,” Kosma said.