Camel City Jazz Orchestra presents two “Holiday Swing & Salsa” concerts

With the four guest artists, Camel City Jazz Orchestra will be a 20-piece orchestra.

For “Holiday Swing & Salsa,” guest vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Tyrone Marquez and the Latin percussion father-son duo of Walter Romero Sr. and Walter Romero Jr., will perform pieces from legends such as Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon. The lyrics showcase some holiday traditions and cultural references that will be shared and explained by the guest artists.

The Latin songs include “Cantares de Navidad,” arranged by Oscar De Leon, and “Aires de Navidad” and “Joven contra Viejo” by Hector Lavoe.

Marquez said that “Cantares de Navidad,” a prayer to God for the health of all families, as well as happiness and peace around the world, is considered a mandatory song to celebrate Christmas.

“The lyrics also remind us that although everybody had troubles during the year, Christmas is a time to celebrate and forget all those obstacles,” Marquez said.

She said “Aires de Navidad” tells the story of all the joyous holiday parties.

“Everyone is singing to celebrate the birth of Jesus and wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all,” she said.