Camel City Jazz Orchestra presents two “Holiday Swing & Salsa” concerts

The Camel City Jazz Orchestra is back with a 2021 holiday concert.
After a year off because of the pandemic, the orchestra will present its ninth annual holiday show — two performances that will mix swing and salsa.
The “Holiday Swing & Salsa” concerts will be performed live on Dec. 10 — first from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — in the SECCA auditorium at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. The concerts will feature old holiday favorites plus authentic holiday selections from the Latin American salsa tradition.
Camel City Jazz Orchestra is a nonprofit organization, based in Winston-Salem, that was formed in 2012 by Matt Kosma and his wife, Jill Stricklin.
“(The holiday concert) is always our biggest event of the year, as far as popularity goes,” Kosma, the orchestra’s artistic director, said.
He said the orchestra normally plays typical Christmas music, but this year, Cameron MacManus, the orchestra’s trombone and music director, suggested adding salsa.
“We’ve added two guest percussionists and two guest singers and have written a bunch of arrangements of traditional salsa holiday tunes,” Kosma, who plays saxophone and flute, said. “It’s a completely different style of music.”
With the four guest artists, Camel City Jazz Orchestra will be a 20-piece orchestra.
For “Holiday Swing & Salsa,” guest vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Tyrone Marquez and the Latin percussion father-son duo of Walter Romero Sr. and Walter Romero Jr., will perform pieces from legends such as Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon. The lyrics showcase some holiday traditions and cultural references that will be shared and explained by the guest artists.
The Latin songs include “Cantares de Navidad,” arranged by Oscar De Leon, and “Aires de Navidad” and “Joven contra Viejo” by Hector Lavoe.
Marquez said that “Cantares de Navidad,” a prayer to God for the health of all families, as well as happiness and peace around the world, is considered a mandatory song to celebrate Christmas.
“The lyrics also remind us that although everybody had troubles during the year, Christmas is a time to celebrate and forget all those obstacles,” Marquez said.
She said “Aires de Navidad” tells the story of all the joyous holiday parties.
“Everyone is singing to celebrate the birth of Jesus and wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all,” she said.
And “Joven contra Viejo” is a conversation between the new year (as a young man) and the year that’s about to end (as an old man).
“The young man brags about his vitality and wit, while the old man counters with his virtues of experience and knowledge,” Marquez said.
In the end, the two men become friends and leave together to celebrate at a bar, she said.
Marquez said she is looking forward to the concert after such a long shutdown for performers during the pandemic.
“We have the opportunity to share with all the musicians in the orchestra,” she said. “It will be a very nice experience going back.”
Traditional holiday songs on the program include “The Christmas Song,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and a Count Basie arrangement of “Jingle Bells.”
Kosma said he is excited to play salsa music, a musical style that the orchestra usually doesn’t perform.
“It’s brand new for me and most of the musicians in the band,” he said. “We would typically play traditional holiday big band music.”
