Carolina Classic Fair welcomes fairgoers back for in-person experiences

Fairgoers will get more than a taste of the Carolina Classic Fair this year when the annual event moves into full swing Oct. 1-10.

In 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fair offered a drive-thru experience with a limited selection of favorite fair foods.

“We did that as part of a community effort for folks who were missing the fair and still wanted to have food and some kind of fair experience,” said Robert Mulhearn, public facilities manager for the City of Winston-Salem. “We put that together, and we enjoyed doing it, but we’re definitely happy to have a regular fair.”

Fair officials have been taking note of what’s been happening at other fairs that also returned this year.

“We’ve been following other fairs that are going on, specifically around North Carolina,” Mulhearn said. “They are seeing attendance that’s down, which is probably to be expected, but actual revenues are up — so less people are coming but more of those who are coming are spending more money.”

He expects part of the reason for the increased revenue is pent up demand.

“I think that overall, the notion for the fair is that people are excited,” Mulhearn said. “I think the average person will enjoy it.”