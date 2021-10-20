 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chatham County Line to perform at the Willingham Theater Oct. 30
0 Comments

Chatham County Line to perform at the Willingham Theater Oct. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chatham County Line

Chatham County Line will perform at Willingham Theater on Oct 30.

 Chatham County Line provided

BLUEGRASS MUSIC: Yadkin Arts Council will present N.C.-based bluegrass quartet Chatham County Line at Willingham Theater for Halloween weekend. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. Chatham County Line has been beating the stage with their cowboy boots for more than two decades. The 2020 release of the group’s ninth studio album “Strange Fascination” features acoustic guitar, harmonica, mandolin, fiddle and standup bass, adding touches of pedal steel, banjo, piano, synthesizers and, for the first time, drums on every track. Tickets are $35 at yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. Visit chathamcountyline.com or yadkinarts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian teenage gamer attracts millions of followers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News