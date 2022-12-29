 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Circles Around the Sun to perform at The Ramkat

  • 0
Circles Around the Sun promo pic

Circles Around the Sun

ON TOUR: Circles Around the Sun will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Ramkat at 170 West 9th St. in Winston-Salem. The instrumental band was formed by Neal Casal in 2015 to create incidental music for “Fare Thee Well” concerts by surviving members of The Grateful Dead. The band’s fourth studio album is entitled “Language.” Circles Around the Sun’s website states that the new album “is the sound of a rock band rebounding from unthinkable adversity, moving as one to confidently author their next chapter. Synth-drenched excursions into outer-spatial sound design, the six-song release welcomes guitarist John Lee Shannon to the fold, a longtime peer and tour mate who joins bassist Dan Horne, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, and drummer Mark Levy.” Tickets range from $18 to $33 at theramkat.com.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett

HOLIDAY CONCERT: Vocalist Martha Bassett will be performing her favorite holiday jazz tunes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Piedmont Music Center, 212…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Babylon”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert