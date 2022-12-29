Circles Around the Sun to perform at The Ramkat

ON TOUR: Circles Around the Sun will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Ramkat at 170 West 9th St. in Winston-Salem. The instrumental band was formed by Neal Casal in 2015 to create incidental music for “Fare Thee Well” concerts by surviving members of The Grateful Dead. The band’s fourth studio album is entitled “Language.” Circles Around the Sun’s website states that the new album “is the sound of a rock band rebounding from unthinkable adversity, moving as one to confidently author their next chapter. Synth-drenched excursions into outer-spatial sound design, the six-song release welcomes guitarist John Lee Shannon to the fold, a longtime peer and tour mate who joins bassist Dan Horne, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, and drummer Mark Levy.” Tickets range from $18 to $33 at theramkat.com.