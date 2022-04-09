Composer Dan Locklair’s new CD includes a Requiem that is written for the living as it honors the dead

Dan Locklair, a composer in Winston-Salem, finished his third symphony last year but recently released his first requiem.

“Composers rarely ever do more than one requiem in their lifetime,” Locklair said. “You do one requiem, and that’s kind of it. I like to think that maybe I got it right on this one.”

Locklair’s requiem is the highlight of his new CD, “Dan Locklair Requiem & Other Choral Works.” The album is being released by Convivium Records and is distributed by Naxos.

Basically, the word “requiem’ refers to the Mass of the dead.

But Locklair said the term, as applied to music, may be a setting for chorus, orchestra and organ.

“Dan Locklair Requiem & Other Choral Works” is a setting for chorus, string orchestra, organ and soloists.

Although Locklair’s requiem has the primary elements of the traditional requiem, it is all in English. It also offers words of comfort from the Psalms and other writings of Scripture.

“Mine is not traditionally a Roman Catholic requiem, at all,” Locklair said.

His requiem honors and is written in memory of his parents, Archie and Hester Locklair.

“But it is also a very hopeful piece that gives a sense of peace and serenity to someone who hears it,” Locklair said. “In other words, it’s really written for the living, even as it honors the dead.”

The requiem consists of nine movements, including “Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled,” “Sanctus-Benedictus,” “I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes” and “In Paradisum — Requiescant in pace.” The other choral works on the CD include “Comfort Ye My People,” “O Light of Light” and “The Mystery of God.”

The performances were recorded by Maestro Rupert Gough, The Choir of Royal Holloway, organist Martin Baker and the Southern Sinfonia at Christchurch Priory in Dorset U.K.

“Comfort Ye My People,” a free- standing choral piece, has already resonated with a lot of people, Locklair said. “Even during the recording sessions in England, the musicians were extraordinarily moved by that piece and the requiem,” he said.

A native of Charlotte, Locklair lived in New York state for 11 years. He holds a master’s degree in sacred music from the School of Sacred Music of Union Theological Seminary in New York City and a doctorate degree in musical arts degree from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.

In 1982, he moved to Winston-Salem and joined the faculty at Wake Forest University, where he is composer-in-residence and professor of music.

Just weeks after his move, Locklair met his future wife, Paula, a former vice president of education at Old Salem Museums & Gardens.

Locklair has had a passion for music since he was a child.

“I started piano instruction at the age of 6, but I think I was begging my parents to do it earlier than that,” he said.

Today, his music is performed across the United States and around the world. His catalog includes symphonic works, a ballet, an opera, chamber, instrumental and vocal and choral compositions.

Locklair’s commissioned compositions have been performed by musicians worldwide, including the Helsinki Philharmonic, the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Kansas City Symphony, the St. Louis Orchestra, the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys of New York City and the Saint Paul’s Cathedral Choir of London.

Locally, his piece “Phoenix for Orchestra” was commissioned by Winston-Salem Symphony, and his “Hail the Coming Day” was commissioned by the City of Winston-Salem for its 2013 Centennial Celebration.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: I am a composer within the classical tradition. My aim has always been to write quality, well-crafted music that has something to say. It is difficult, if not impossible, to really describe your own personality, be it your human one or your musical one. But some of the broader qualities that surely contribute to my musical personality are both a tendency to explore rhythmic excitement, as well as a search for lyrical and harmonic beauty.

In the end, I am always hopeful that listeners will hear a distinctive personality in my music, as well as fingerprints on it that identify it as the music from the pen of a 20th/21st century American composer.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: On the craft side of things, I have always sought to create the most from the least. That trait remains, for, to me, it aids in the clarity of form (which I value). As for the essence of my music, I tend to believe that it probes greater depths now, especially spiritual depths. After all, experiencing life more fully and creating art in a deeper way should, it seems to me, be one of the rewards of getting older.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Many early on, but in different ways:

The anonymous composers of Medieval chant, where true simplicity of texture is revealed.

Tallis (and other Renaissance composers) for first leading me to experience the spiritual depths of a cappella sacred choral music.

J.S. Bach for his super-human mastery of musical craft and the resulting other-worldly power of his music.

Benjamin Britten for teaching me so much about economy of means and, along with Vaughan Williams, showing the importance of composing for both professional and amateur musicians.

Ives, Copland and Randall Thompson (to name a few) for laying the groundwork for what it means to be an American composer.

In short, I have always been open to many influences, including, even, popular ones like The Beach Boys! I truly believe that a composer develops his or her own voice by absorbing, as well as rejecting, numerous eclectic ideas and influences.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: Time. For me it has always been a balancing act of being both a full-time professor and a full-time composer (with constant deadlines) and doing both well.

On a purely compositional level, the ongoing challenge is to create the best compositions possible. I have been most fortunate to have had a steady, virtually uninterrupted, string of commissions since 1982. These pieces have included orchestral works, choral compositions, chamber pieces and compositions for a variety of solo instruments. Each piece has been different, with the intent of each one being for a variety of occasions and for an array of varying musicians and/or ensembles here and abroad.

But, my aim has always been the same: To create the best composition of which I am capable. The amount of work and time necessary to do that is extensive for, unlike the movie image of a composer, quality compositions do not simply fall from the heavens!

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: I embrace all art that is well made and moves me in some way. By extension, when I create a piece of music, I must be moved by it. Only then can I have the hope that my music will move others. Since the listener is the third and ultimate part of the composer-performer equation, it is the supreme reward when my music moves others.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Follow your passions, learn the nuts and bolts of your craft, set your goals high, and work diligently to be the best that you can be. Quality will always stand, but achieving it is not easy. Craft in all the arts involves learning and must be worked at on a daily basis.

Only by striving to be the best that you can be can you ever hope to come close to fulfilling even a portion of your God-given talent. When you do, though, the rewards are bountiful!

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

