Country-music duo with local ties on Team Blake for Season 22 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Season 22 of “The Voice” is showcasing the talents of The Dryes, a husband-and-wife team from the Triad.

Katelyn Drye a native of Winston-Salem and Derek Drye, a native of Thomasville, now live in Nashville, Tenn.

The Dryes, a country-music duo, are on Team Blake and are preparing for the show’s Battle Rounds that started Oct. 11. This is when each coach picks two of their team members to sing a song, then chooses one to advance in the competition. Each coach has one steal and one save in the Battle Rounds.

During the Blind Auditions on “The Voice,” The Dryes performed Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs for the duo.

The Dryes had hoped that all four chairs would turn for their performance, but Shelton was their first choice for a coach.

They are not alone. Many country singers over the years, have chosen Shelton on “The Voice,” but those days appear to be coming to an end.

It was recently announced that Shelton, who has been on the singing competition for every season since it premiered in 2011, will leave the show after Season 23.

The Dryes don’t know what night they will perform in the Battle Rounds.

“Everybody will just have to tune in to see what happens,” Katelyn said.

They are still elated about their experience during the Blind Auditions.

“It was a lot of fun and like a thrilling moment for both of us,” Katelyn said. “We both walked off and were like, ‘What just happened?’”

Local roots

Winston-Salem has been Katelyn’s hometown since she was 4 years old. She is a graduate of North Davidson High School. She attended Forsyth Technical Community College for a semester before pursuing a career in writing songs and performing.

“I have been singing pretty much since I was little,” Katelyn said.

At age 5, she started putting on shows for her family.

“And I grew up singing in school, like theater, and I started performing in local bars and different festivals right after I graduated from high school,” she said.

Derek was born and raised in Thomasville. He is a graduate of Ledford High School in Thomasville and received a marketing degree from UNC-Greensboro.

He started as a musician playing trumpet early on then switched to drums and guitar in high school. He also sang in church.

“Then I started playing the local bar scenes with some buddies,” Derek said.

Blind date

Derek and Katelyn met over social media in 2008.

“I ended up messaging her a couple of times, and we talked on the phone once,” Derek said. “My best friend was dating her best friend at the time.”

Katelyn said her friend, Joey Sorkel and Derek’s friend, Taylor Shelton, told them they needed to meet.

That’s when Derek friend-requested her on Facebook.

“He reached out to me, and his first comment to me was about a video of me playing guitar and singing,” Katelyn said. “He said, ‘I see that you play guitar. We should talk about this over dinner some time.’ It was very cheesy.”

For their date, the couple met at their favorite restaurant — Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill — on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

“That night we sat in the parking lot for about three hours and just talked about all things,” Katelyn said. “When we left, I actually told my mom and my dad I was going to marry him, and he said the same thing to his friend, Taylor.”

She had a list of things she wanted in a man. Her top requirement was that he must love Jesus. Next, she wanted a man “who dressed really cute.”

Derek checked off pretty much everything on her list.

“I never thought I would find that,” she said.

Derek said he didn’t necessarily have an exact list of what he wanted in a woman, but to this day, he is still attracted to Katelyn’s confidence and passion.

“She’s pretty clear-headed as far as vision goes, which also means she’s pretty stubborn,” he said. “It’s a double-edged sword, but I was willing to take a swing.”

The couple dated for a few months then started playing gigs together and got married in 2011.

Making music together

Initially, the couple started a band and performed under the name The Katelyn Marks Band until they decided to become a duo.

They moved to Nashville in 2014, became The Dryes and started releasing singles and an EP titled “The Dryes, Vol. 1” in 2018.

They have consistently put out their own music while performing regularly and have been profiled in publications such as People, CMT and Rolling Stone.

The Dryes made it on the Rolling Stone’s list of the “Top 10 country songs you can’t miss out on” with their single “Amen,” and had two music videos hold steady at No. 1 on the CMT channel countdown.

One of their most popular songs is “War” and has a lot to do with the heartache Derek experienced as the result of his mother’s suicide.

“I haven’t really known my mom in a lot of ways,” Derek said.

He was about eight months old when she died. Although he has seen photos of her, he doesn’t remember seeing any video of her.

“After we’d written the song, I was at my grandmother’s house, and we asked her if she had any videos of my mom, and she actually was able to find some,” he said. “That was honestly the first time I really heard my mother’s voice, consciously. It was pretty surreal, and it was around Easter.”

The Dryes used that footage for a “War” music video.

“It felt like a hopeful and very healing song for my family,” Derek said.

The Dryes also hope that the “War” video will help a lot of people who are dealing with the loss of loved ones, whether family members or friends.

“We made sure to include some of the other family members, which made it pretty bittersweet,” Derek said of the video.

Katelyn said that “War” has been their most streamed song.

“We’ve had messages from people all over the world that have reached out to us and told us their stories. People have related to it in different ways, whether it was a suicide that they’ve encountered, losing someone in general, just being present in the moment or fighting for their marriage.”

Their most recent singles are “Dolly Would,” “House on Fire” and “Whites Creek.”

The “House on Fire” and “Dolly Would” videos were both No. 1 in the CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown for about six weeks.

“Those songs are really doing well,” Katelyn said.