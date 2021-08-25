Craig Church Ministries to present FaithFest 20201 Aug. 28 in Wilkesboro

MUSIC AND MORE: FaithFest, an outdoor, family-friendly music festival presented by Craig Church Ministries will be from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Wilkes Community College campus. Gates will open at noon. This is FaithFest’s fifth year. The one-day worship experience will include the FaithFest mall, food vendors, ministry vendors, children’s activities, artist merchandise and autograph tents and air-conditioned restrooms. Featured artists include Jeremy Camp, Big Daddy Weave, We the Kingdom, Jason Crabb, Sidewalk Prophets, Ryan Stevenson, Hannah Kerr, and Cochren & Co. Tickets are $30 for individuals; $25 for group rate. Visit www.faithfestnc.com. Seating is first come, first served.