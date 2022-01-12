Dan Tyminski and his band with special guest Sarah Sophia to perform at SECCA

CROSSROADS CONCERT AT SECCA: Bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski and his band will headline Crossroads @ SECCA #024 at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Special guest Sarah Sophia will open the concert. Tyminski has contributed guitar and harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. “His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band,” SECCA said on its website. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on day of show at tinyurl.com/yyz4pawr. VIP tickets are sold out. Visit secca.org.