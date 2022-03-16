Dan Tyminski to play three venues in North Carolina this weekend

“When I heard J.D. Crowe, what I heard was that banjo,” Tyminski said. When his brother popped a cassette of the “J.D. Crowe and the New South” album into the tape deck of his car, Tyminski couldn’t pull himself away. “I stayed in the car listening to the whole album. Then I came in and told my parents I wanted a banjo.”

The instrument quickly became Tyminski’s passion and primary instrument. He and his brother Stan played together in a band called Green Mountain Bluegrass before he was invited to move to southern Virginia in the late 1980s and join the Lonesome River Band. He got to know Alison Krauss and her band, Union Station, as their paths crossed on the road.

When a slot came open in Union Station, Krauss asked him to join. “Are you ready?” she asked him one April 25 at MerleFest. “I’ll never forget because it’s my sister’s birthday,” Tyminski said.

As tempting as the offer was, he wasn’t ready to jump ship: “That was the toughest point in my musical career. The Lonesome River Band was just starting to make a little noise. They were my favorite band — how do you not play with your favorite band? I would not be the musician I am at all without my time in the Lonesome River Band.”