Diana Tuffin infuses all her music with a touch of jazz

But, a very good friend of mine, who’s a musician, says my theme song should be, “Call Me Irresponsible.” It’s a song about how I just can’t help it — I’m irresponsible, I’m in love with you, so there.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

I swallowed a gnat. We were doing an outside gig, and I inhaled to hit the next line, and the gnat went right on in, and got caught in my throat.

And, there I am, sputtering and gagging and coughing and laughing, trying to get the gnat to move either up or down, so that I can get to the next line. I can’t even remember what the song was, just that the show had to go on, and I had to get to the next stanza.

What’s next for you?

Cle Thompson is an incredible jazz vocalist, was living on the West Coast for a long time and commuting back and forth, and now she has moved back here.

She’s formed a group called Jazzmatazz, of which I have the privilege of being a member. We will be getting out and about. That will be incredible.

I hope to do some recording. I’m overdue, way overdue to record. And I’m just looking to get out and make music that’s soothing to people.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com