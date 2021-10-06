Doobie Brothers celebrate new album, 50th anniversary tour and recovery of 4 band members from COVID-19

“It’s imperative you do that and don’t have any contact outside the bubble. That’s the only way you can tour. We did have people in the band get sick with COVID. Without going into a long-winded explanation, I think I know where they got sick; you’re not supposed to go into restaurants or bars.

“You can go back and forth about people wearing masks or not, and I won’t get into that here. But it really makes it a dicey situation when people don’t. As long as you got your masks on and isolate when you’re not playing, you should be alright. It’s okay to walk around, but not to go hang around with people. And, of course, various sections of the country are more active than others. So, we have to isolate.”

2½-hour concerts

But how can the nine touring members of the Doobies isolate on tour buses, which is the mode of transportation the band is using for most ofits 50th anniversary concert trek?

“Well, everybody’s wearing a mask, on and off the bus. I know what you’re thinking, but that’s pretty much the bottom line,” Johnston replied.