Eli Fribush has a family tradition in music, although not the same genre

Growing up, Eli Fribush never had to buy an instrument because his family always kept an assortment around the house.

“That made it pretty easy for me to play,” he said. “And I was just blessed. It wasn’t forced on me. I didn’t play in a band or anything like that growing up. I just did it for fun, and we would hang around the house and just pick up our instruments and play.”

Fribush wound up focusing on the saxophone, and nowadays, he also works as a producer.

In a recent interview, he spoke about what he learned from living in New Orleans, about growing up around musicians and about producing music under the name Bobby Sasquatch.

How did you get interested in music?

I come from a musical family. Both my father (guitarist Paul “Doc” Fribush) and brother (multi-instrumentalist Sam Fribush) play. And for some reason, I was drawn to the saxophone. I started probably playing drums or piano but couldn’t play sax until I turned 10. So, I picked that up. I played clarinet a little bit in middle school, but it was mostly saxophone up until then.

At one point, I joined my brother’s band the Pink Flamingos for a little while.

And I’m from Greensboro and went to high school at Weaver Academy. Then I went to college at Loyola University in New Orleans and have kind of been traveling and hanging out since the pandemic.

Who are some of your influences?

I love The Funky Meters. They’re a band out of New Orleans. I’m a big fan of Herbie Hancock and that kind of jazz. I like Sonny Rollins. But I listen to all kinds of music, rap, hip-hop.

How would you describe your music?

I would say soulful and authentic. I really try to make people move. I think there’s a lot of movement in my music. I try to play for the people and with the people. But, it’s funky, it’s original, it’s fresh.

What’s your creative process like?

I produce music under the alias of Bobby Sasquatch. The past two years, I’ve put my recording energy into that. That’s kind of an urban, contemporary take on our society.

But I think I really just enjoy collaborating with artists and feeling that space, and even with my original music, I try to bring in other artists who inspire me, and I try to see what we can create together.

Where did the name Bobby Sasquatch come from?

It spawned from TikTok and collaborating with one of my friends, Ricky Desktop. I have music under that, and I have music under Eli Fribush, which is more of my saxophone type music ... I’ve done commercials and video games and film scores with that alias.

Having lived in New Orleans, what sort of impact did that have on you as a musician?

It was everything. I really view New Orleans as the Mecca for really getting down to the roots of Black American music, or just getting to the roots of where all this stuff came from in this country. It’s one of the most authentic, original places for American music. It’s a place where you can express yourself, and find a lot of soul, a lot of experienced, amazing musicians who kind of shape you to have a certain swagger when you perform and play.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I think right now, it would be Kendrick Lamar just because he’s what I aspire to be as an artist. He’s authentic, unwavering, also creating an experience that’s expanding people’s consciousness.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

Well, I’ve got to keep it PC. I’ve got to be careful. There’s always something. But sometimes the sound or the lights fall apart.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

Right now, it’s this song, “Always There” by Ronnie Laws, which is a corny little ’80s-type jazz fusion song. I just performed it with my brother, and we had a blast. So that would be my current song.

What do you want people to walk away with when they come to one of your shows?

I just want people to feel something. I try to make very human music that we can relate to emotionally, something that will move people, enlighten them. I just try to leave a positive impact on anyone who comes to my shows.

What’s next for you?

I’m doing a lot of studio work so maybe building a studio. I would also like to record an album under the name Eli Fribush, but I’m still kind of working on this Bobby alias.

I’m also going out to L.A. and New York and Miami this year, so I’m doing a lot of traveling and trying to build a community of musicians.

I just launched my first website, and I’ve got a lot of upcoming shows in the area and trying to get people to come out.