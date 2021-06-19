EMF brings scaled-back summer of live music

Guilford College asked that EMF not go full throttle on its return.

EMF developed safety protocols with guidance from Guilford College, as well as in consultation with Guilford County Department of Health.

All students, faculty and staff will receive COVID-19 testing upon arrival. All have been vaccinated.

All performers onstage and audiences must wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

EMF originally had planned for 200 socially-distanced seats for audiences in its 1,000-seat Dana Auditorium.

With the governor’s order, it upped attendance to about 550 per show — 433 plus students and staff, Williams said. Seats still will be spaced, in groups of two, three and four.

“By doing this in small, incremental steps,” Williams said, “the students, the parents, the staff, the faculty, the audience have all been willing to move forward slowly with us.”

Ticket prices have remained the same, and sales are doing well, Williams added. “If our target is 500 people in the house on Saturday night, I think we are going to get very close to that 500,” he said.