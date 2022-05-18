Energetic, humorous Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo will wrap up Winston-Salem Symphony's season

Classical music’s comedy megastars Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo will bring their zany act to Winston-Salem on May 21 and 22 in “The Happy Concert” presented by the Winston-Salem Symphony.

The Classic Series concert will round out the symphony’s 2021-22 season.

“This hilarious and uber-talented duo is a great way to end our 2021–22 season,” said E. Merritt Vale, president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Symphony. “Their intelligence, wit and virtuosic musical abilities should not be missed. Igudesman and Joo present truly unique and entertaining concerts that are full of energy, humor and great music.”

She said the symphony strives to choose programs and artists that “conclude the season on an exciting and memorable note” in its planning for any season finale.

“This season, we particularly wanted our finale performances to celebrate the conclusion of the first half of our 75th anniversary festivities and the joy of being able to share live music with the community again following 18 months of pandemic disruption,” Vale said. “We have looked forward to presenting exceptional artists, Igudesman and Joo, for quite a while and hope our audiences will agree that they are the perfect fit thanks to their likeability, showmanship, humor and musicianship.”

The duoAleksey Igudesman, born in St. Petersburg, Russia, is best known as a violinist. He is also a composer, conductor, comedian, filmmaker, actor, writer, poet and entrepreneur, and is passionate about cooking.

Hyung-ki Joo was born in England and is a Korean-British pianist, composer, comedian, conductor and musician.

The duo appear in shows together as Igudesman & Joo and have millions of YouTube viewers.

“In their unique and hilarious theatrical shows, Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo combine humor, classical music and allusions to pop culture. They’ve performed with some of the world’s most famous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the L.A. Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic, the Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra and the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, to name but a few,” the Winston-Salem Symphony stated in a news release.

As composers, Igudesman and Joo have collectively released more than 50 publications with Universal Edition, and their works are played by musicians and children all over the world.

While on the road, they enjoy leading workshops and master classes aimed at inspiring students.

In a recent interview, while he was on tour in Los Angeles, Joo talked about how he and Igudesman met at the age of 12 at the Yehudi Menuhin School, a music school in England.

“It’s a bit like Hogwarts, but instead of magicians, there are musicians,” Joo said, referring to the boarding school of magic in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

Early on as teenagers, Igudesman and Joo were not friends at all.

“He used to beat me up, actually,” Joo said. “I was definitely worried about whether I would have any offspring in the future.”

One day, in an effort to stop Igudesman’s bullying, Joo offered to share his fish and chips.

“Of course, he was very confused, because he didn’t know whether to beat me up or to eat the free food,” Joo said.

Igudesman chose the food and eventually the teenagers became friends.

“We started talking and we realized we had so much in common,” Joo said. “We became best friends.”

Then, in a more serious tone of voice, he said, “I know there are a lot of kids that get bullied, and bullying is no laughing matter. I was bullied. But I believe every cloud has a silver lining, especially in my case. My bully became my best friend.”

The duo began creating their shows in 2004 and now have a variety of shows and programs — some with just the two of them, some with orchestras and others with guests.

Over the years, Igudesman and Joo have experienced many career highlights performing together.

“Definitely a big highlight for us was to perform in Carnegie Hall several years ago,” Joo said. “We had Billy Joel jump onstage with us, and we performed with him. You can imagine the audience went wild because he was unannounced.”

HappyWhen asked if their shows are as zany as they have been reported to be, Joo simply said, “Zanier.”

But he was clear, “We don’t make fun of music. We have fun with music.”

He and Igudesman put their concept for “The Happy Concert” in motion during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“We realized that people were just gloomy all around the world,” Joo said. “They had every reason to be gloomy, but there was also a reason to be happy. Life goes on.”

He said they created “The Happy Concert” because they wanted to bring joy and happiness back into the concert halls.

“It features songs like the famous song ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams,” Joo said.

He said they love to feature orchestras in their shows and programs and have orchestral musicians do things they’re not used to doing.

“Audiences are going to have a blast because they’re going to see these well-tailored orchestral musicians jumping around, singing, dancing, acting, doing all kinds of stuff,” he said, adding that audiences like seeing their local heroes being human.

Other music that will be performed in the concert includes Strange Piano Concerto, by John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; “A Very Blue Danube,” by Johann Strauss II; and “An Austrian in America,” a work commissioned by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra that Igudesman and Joo co-wrote.

In a piece called “A Little Bit Hoven,” the duo and the orchestra will perform all of Beethoven’s works in less than seven minutes.

“It’s like a concentrated package of Beethoven,” Joo said.

“Where is the Remote Control?” is another song by Igudesman and Joo.

“I just zap, basically, because I have a low attention span,” Joo said laughing. “I’m just zapping the music, and the orchestra is switching at my whim. I zap. Then I’m bored, so I fast forward them. I freeze them, and they just react to me. It’s a great thing for my ego power.”

There’s also a song called “You Just Have to Laugh for Piano and Orchestra” that goes with the theme of being happy.

“Laughter is scientifically proven to be therapeutic,” Joo said. “Also, when you ask people who survive tragedies, like when you ask Holocaust survivors what was the one thing that kept them going, they say, “music and humor.”

Joo and Igudesman believe in the power of laughter.

“It’s impossible to worry about anything when you’re laughing,” Joo said.

