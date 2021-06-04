Finn's Mac experience leads to reconstituted Crowded House

"Each of the five persons has deep connections to the origins of the band but are also brimming with ideas for how good it possibly could be," he said. "That feels like a really good place for a band to be."

The new Crowded House has also been able to experience something few other musical acts have over the past 15 months — an honest-to-goodness concert tour before packed arenas. They played a dozen gigs in New Zealand, where the smaller, island country was able to open things up more swiftly than elsewhere in the world.

At first, the band and audience members stared at each other, stunned. Maybe it was a year without live music, but it felt like five.

"We were determined to make the most of it," Finn said. "We weren't going to slip into that slightly errant behavior you get on tour — 'Oh, where are we tonight?' You can allow a little thing going wrong to spoil your whole night. We couldn't afford to. We had 12 shows. We had to get over what went wrong instantly."

It has left them eager to play more.

Finn's time with Fleetwood Mac, where he and Tom Petty's former guitarist, Mike Campbell, replaced Lindsey Buckingham, was "a glorious experience because I didn't expect it.