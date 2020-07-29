When officials at the Blue Ridge Music Center announced earlier this month that they would produce live concerts on Saturdays in August, shouts of joy could be heard on both sides of the parkway.
The presenters are wading in slowly and taking precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among staff, concert-goers and performers. Having an outdoor amphitheater for social distancing makes being in a crowd a little more appealing than being jammed together in an indoor theater.
And, if you wear a mask, wash your hands and sit six feet away from other audience members, you can hear High Fidelity, Amythyst Kiah, Chatham Rabbits, and Bill and the Belles over the next five Saturdays.
The Becky Buller Band, originally part of the series, has withdrawn from the schedule, and Richard Emmett, program director for the center, is looking for a replacement for them.
Each headliner will have an opening act. The first concert in the series will be High Fidelity on Saturday.
Hifi, not wifi
High Fidelity gets its inspiration directly from the bluegrass bands who made records in the 1950s and early ’60s, the heyday of high fideliwty recording: Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse and others.
Formed in early 2014, High Fidelity won first place in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards in February of that same year. In 2019, they were nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s New Artist of the Year.
The band is composed of Jeremy Stephens, guitarist and lead vocalist for the group; Corrina Rose Logston, fiddler and harmony vocalist; Kurt Stephenson, banjo duties and harmony vocals; Vickie Vaughn, upright bass and vocals; and multi-instrumentalist and harmony vocalist Daniel Amick. All are award-winning musicians in their own right.
Logston, who is married to Stephens, has performed with a who’s who in the bluegrass and traditional music realm, including Jesse McReynolds, Jim Lauderdale, Alison Krauss, Peter Rowan, Charlie Louvin, Del McCoury, Melvin Goins, and Bobby Osborne.
With High Fidelity, she sings tenor, which is the harmony line above but very close to the lead. The choruses of most bluegrass songs are sung either as a trio (baritone, lead and tenor) or in four parts (baritone, lead, tenor and bass).
Logston is also a songwriter, but the songs on the band’s three albums are drawn from earlier times. “High Fidelity” came out in 2016, “Hills and Home” in 2018. Their latest, “Banjo Player’s Blues,” came out in June.
The novel coronavirus put a sudden stop to their busy touring schedule back in March. Logston, speaking by phone from her home in Nashville, said she’s using the downtime to listen to music that inspires and nourishes her.
“For a lot of us, the lockdown has been a chance to catch up on being home,” she said. “Last year was our busiest year, and we were both looking forward to an even busier year this year - and wondering how we were going to manage it.
“When you get into playing music professionally, you just get into the mode of going from gig to gig, and you’re less focused on the music and the inspiration.
“Since we’ve slowed down, we’ve listened to more music than we have in I don’t know how long.
“Being able to play at home, having time to practice and really think about what you’re doing, it’s been comforting, and it’s a respite from everything that’s going on.”
Logston has been listening to what she calls “the patriarchs of bluegrass fiddle”: Paul Warren and Benny Martin, both of whom played on the “Flatt & Scruggs” TV show; and Roger Helton from East Tennesee.
“Roger Helton sounds like bluegrass mixed with James Taylor,” Logston said.
December 1945, when Earl Scruggs on banjo and Lester Flatt on guitar joined Bill Monroe on the stage of the Ryman Theater in Nashville, is considered to be the birth of bluegrass.
“America was coming off of WWII,” Logston said. “There’s a lot of things we can learn from that, the climate it was birthed from, the Great Depression was just a few years before that.
“It’s easy to see why people were in the mood for happy and upbeat music.”
The COVID-19 slowdown has given her a chance to consider the societal forces that were at work in the 1940s, compared to what’s happening in 2020.
“A lot of people say that the essence of bluegrass is pain, heartache, murder ballads, so there are a lot of common threads,” she said. “We’re kind of reliving this thing. I think there’s an interesting common thread in that. ... We were so focused on the style, and now the societal conditions that it came out of seem much more tangible.”
Logston expects she’ll be doing more songwriting as the lockdown continues.
“The longer we are in it, the more creative we will get,” she said.
Masks on
Emmett said that the decision to reopen was made carefully, looking at both North Carolina and Virginia COVID-19 safety guidelines. The music center is in Galax, Va., just over the N.C. line.
The outdoor amphitheater at the music center has a 3,000-seat capacity.
“The state is saying 50% capacity or 1,000 people are OK,” he said. “But we’ll limit it to 750 — and, really, we expect 200-400 people.
“We’ll space the people who are close to the stage and let the people who are up on the hill distance themselves.”
The music center staff will wear gloves and masks. “If you’re sitting socially distanced at the concert, you can take off your mask,” Emmett said.
Music fans who have a fever, cough, aches and pains, loss of smell or taste, difficulty breathing, or are sneezing and coughing are asked to stay at home.
