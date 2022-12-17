Former American Idol contestant Mason Via returns to The Brewer's Kettle in Kernersville

Former American Idol contestant Mason Via will return to his old stomping ground in Kernersville.

On Dec. 23, Via will present “Mason Via’s Christmas Jam” at The Brewer’s Kettle.

“This is kind of a homecoming for me,” Via said.

He will be joined by several top-notch musicians — brothers Andy Eversole on banjo and Ryan Eversole on fiddle, both of Greensboro; Mark Schimick of Asheville on mandolin; and PJ George of Roanoke, Va., on bass.

“It’s going to be a great time,” Via said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I think there’s going to be somebody dressed up as Santa Claus there.”

He said people can expect to hear some of their Christmas favorites, as well as some original music and well-known covers.

The concert will be heavy on bluegrass Christmas music.

Via invited people to bring an instrument, hinting there might be a big open jam at the end of the show.

“If you dress up as Santa Claus, you get in free,” he said.

The event will also be a charity concert with half of the proceeds from sales at the door going to Next Step Ministries, Via said.

Next Step Ministries is a nonprofit in Kernersville aimed at providing refuge, advocacy and education to survivors of domestic violence and the broader community.

Via was a 2021 contestant on “American Idol” and got to perform during “Hollywood Week.”

A singer/songwriter and musician, Via, grew up in Danbury and has lived in Winston-Salem.

Previously, he was a host of “BrewGrass Jam” at The Brewer’s Kettle.

“The ‘BrewGrass Jam’ still goes on,” Via said. “The bar has become known as a bluegrass music destination because of that jam that we started a couple of years back.”

Via (pronounced Vi) is 25 and now lives in Nashville, Tenn.

Following his time on “American Idol,” Via joined the well-known string band Old Crow Medicine Show and has toured the U.S. and Canada.

In August, he released his own album — “New Horizons” — that includes the songs “Big City” and “Mardi Gras,” which features up-and-coming artist Sierra Ferrell. Both songs charted on bluegrass radio and are available on all streaming platforms.