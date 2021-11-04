 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free Veteran’s Day memorial service on Nov. 11
0 Comments

Free Veteran’s Day memorial service on Nov. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salem Band

The Salem Band performs on Salem Square on Aug. 10.

 Walt Unks, Journal

FREE OUTDOOR EVENT: Salem Band will hold a Veteran’s Day memorial service at 11 a.m. at the God’s Acre Band Meadow for a special event honoring Salem Band’s history and musicians with liturgy and music. Rev. Ginny Tobiassen will lead the service, and Eileen Young and band members will read the names of late Salem Band musicians and play chorales. This free outdoor service is open to the public. To submit names, email Young at musicdirector@salemband.org. Bring a lawn chair. The rain date will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 12. Audience members should sit at a distance from each other and wear masks. Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Visit salemband.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Rust' camera crew member calls deadly shooting the result of a 'perfect storm'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News