Free Veteran’s Day memorial service on Nov. 11

FREE OUTDOOR EVENT: Salem Band will hold a Veteran’s Day memorial service at 11 a.m. at the God’s Acre Band Meadow for a special event honoring Salem Band’s history and musicians with liturgy and music. Rev. Ginny Tobiassen will lead the service, and Eileen Young and band members will read the names of late Salem Band musicians and play chorales. This free outdoor service is open to the public. To submit names, email Young at musicdirector@salemband.org. Bring a lawn chair. The rain date will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 12. Audience members should sit at a distance from each other and wear masks. Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Visit salemband.org.