 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gears and Guitars Festival makes its return to downtown Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Gears and Guitars Festival makes its return to downtown Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gears and Guitars

Karen Loy (right) and her daughter-in-law, Eme Loy, dance during the 2019 Gears & Guitars in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

GEARS AND GUITARS FESTIVAL: Grace Potter and Hannah Wicklund will be featured Sept. 24. Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian and Ida Mae will take the stage Sept 25. The Smithereens, Fastball and Magnolia Green will round out the weekend on Sept. 26. The festival is celebrating its fifth year. Ray Boden, Winston-Salem Cycling race director, said, “The energy that always comes with this weekend in Winston-Salem is something we have surely missed, and we hope that both locals and visitors will come down and take part in all of the excitement.” General admission tickets are $80 for a three days, $40 for Sept. 24 or 25 or $20 for Sept. 26 at etix.com/ticket/v/14593 or at the gate. Children younger than 10 are free. For more information, visit gearsandguitarsfest.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson want One Direction to reunite 'sooner rather than later'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News