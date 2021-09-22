Gears and Guitars Festival makes its return to downtown Winston-Salem

GEARS AND GUITARS FESTIVAL: Grace Potter and Hannah Wicklund will be featured Sept. 24. Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian and Ida Mae will take the stage Sept 25. The Smithereens, Fastball and Magnolia Green will round out the weekend on Sept. 26. The festival is celebrating its fifth year. Ray Boden, Winston-Salem Cycling race director, said, “The energy that always comes with this weekend in Winston-Salem is something we have surely missed, and we hope that both locals and visitors will come down and take part in all of the excitement.” General admission tickets are $80 for a three days, $40 for Sept. 24 or 25 or $20 for Sept. 26 at etix.com/ticket/v/14593 or at the gate. Children younger than 10 are free. For more information, visit gearsandguitarsfest.com.