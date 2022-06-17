Gears & Guitars music festival announces lineup and that concerts will be free

Gears & Guitars made a double-whammy announcement today: a star-studded music lineup and the news that all the live music this year — Sept. 9-11 — will be free.

“We wanted to help welcome live music back to Winston-Salem this year in a big way,” stated Ray Boden, COO of the event. “Bailey Park is such an open atmosphere, and the bike racing attracts a lot of people all by itself. We’ve always wanted to just make it completely open, and this year with Lidl’s help we are able to make that happen.”

Friday night’s Streets of Fire, presented by Flow Automotive, will feature drag race-style bicycle street sprints down Fourth Street all evening, with free live music happening along the side street.

American rock band Dawes, which just released its eighth album, "Misadventures of Doomscroller," will headline Friday night along with Bahamas and local standout band Crenshaw Pentecostal (which has recently opened for Bon Jovi, Gin Blossoms and others).

Saturday night’s big free concert is supported by Lidl and follows a day of amateur and professional criterium racing around Bailey Park. The show will be opened by Tonic (“If You Could Only See”) and will feature a past popular headliner — Better Than Ezra (“Good”).

“It’s going to be a huge day,” said Boden. “It’ll be a fun atmosphere all day long. People should plan to come early, watch the big pro races at the end of the afternoon and stick around for food, drinks, great music and a great show.”

Sunday will be more of a community cycling day of celebration, featuring “Fondo” rides, that are open to everyone. This year’s Fondos include a “greenway/gravel” option for the first time.

Sunday afternoon activities will also include a bike rodeo for kids, a family bike parade and live music from local bands including Killing Gophers (whose lead singer is also a local cyclist), Repeat Offender, Deluge and a return by hometown favorite, Crenshaw Pentecostal. Sunday activities will be at Bailey Park.

For more information on the weekend or to register for any of the races or community rides, visit WinstonSalemCycling.com.