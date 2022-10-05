Greatest female jazz artist of her generation to open Tanger Center season Sunday

Diana Krall grew up listening to her father’s collection of 78-rpm records and falling in love with the piano.

So she worked hard and mastered it during an early 1980s stint at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Not long after that, Krall was encouraged to add vocals to her piano by the late Jimmy Rowles, with whom she studied as a teenager in the early 1980s.

“We shared a love for songs, especially more obscure ones, and he just said in that gravelly tone, ‘If you want to sing, just sing,’” she said.

So she did. Over the past four decades, Krall, who grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia, has become the most acclaimed female jazz artist of her generation.

She is the only jazz singer to have had eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

She’s won two Grammy Awards and 10 Junos (the Canadian Grammy). Nine of her 15 albums have gone gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum. Her 1999 album “When I Look in Your Eyes” spent 52 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

And in 2009, Billboard named her the second-greatest artist of the decade. That’s a position she might well continue to hold today, arguably the most widely recognized star in the jazz universe.