SOUTHERN ROCK: Old Heavy Hands with special guests BAL will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 in Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem. This Southern rock band is from Greensboro. The band name pays tribute to their roots and conception. Many of their songs started on acoustics at Legacy Irons Tattoo in downtown Greensboro where three of the members earn their living. They blend together nostalgia from the golden era of Muscle Shoals and their adolescent years of punk rock influence to create a unique brand of Rock music for the modern age. The upcoming record “Small Fires” was tracked at The Fidelitorium and Earthtones Recording studio. BAL is an alternative rock duo created by Jordan Powers and Jack Foster. Tickets range from $10 to $14 at theramkat.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Greensboro’s Old Heavy Hands to play at The Ramkat
